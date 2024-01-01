“Kannada Language Dominance Set to Increase with New Signboard Allocation Rule”

The Congress-led government in Karnataka is taking decisive steps to bolster the presence of the Kannada language in the state. In a move that diverges from the existing 50:50 ratio, the government is set to enforce a new allocation of 60% signboard space to Kannada language on all business establishments. The current announcement follows an incident where signboards not adhering to the new ratio were vandalized by activists of the Karnataka Rakshna Vedike in Bengaluru.

Originally, the implementation of the new stipulation was planned for February. However, due to the recent events, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has directed all business entities to comply with the new rule by February 28 or face potential consequences. This directive applies not only to establishments in Bengaluru but also to those located elsewhere in the state.

To enforce this change, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah disclosed that the state government intends to amend Section 17 of the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act, 2022. The amended section will ensure that Kannada occupies 60% of the signboards across all establishments. As an initial step, an ordinance will be notified, followed by seeking legislative approval during the assembly session scheduled for February.

Highlighting the state’s strong emphasis on promoting the Kannada language, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cautioned that stringent actions will be taken against those who engage in acts of vandalism. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also expressed his concerns about the recent act of vandalism and urged the public to abide by the government’s order regarding signboards. He reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding the citizens of Karnataka.

