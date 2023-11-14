New Article: Rise in Targeted Attacks on Jewish Institutions Sparks Concern

In a disturbing trend that has caught the attention of law enforcement and community leaders, a series of targeted attacks have taken place against Jewish institutions in Canada. The most recent incident occurred in Montreal, where a Jewish school was hit by gunfire for the third time in less than a week.

According to reports, the Yeshiva Gedola of Montreal was struck by bullets, causing damage to its facade. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident. Bullet impact marks and shells were discovered at the scene, indicating that shots had been fired.

These attacks are taking place against the backdrop of heightened tensions over the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza. While it remains unclear if the incidents at the Jewish schools are directly related, there is growing concern that they are part of a larger pattern of intimidation aimed at the Jewish community.

Mayer Feig, a member of the Council of Hasidic Jews of Quebec, voiced his belief that these attacks are specifically intended to intimidate the Jewish population in Montreal. This sentiment is shared by many who fear that these incidents are fueled by hate and prejudice.

The concerning rise in targeted attacks is not limited to Montreal. In Toronto, the police have reported a significant increase in hate crimes against both Jews and Muslims since the initial Hamas attack in October. In just three weeks, the number of reported hate crimes has more than doubled compared to the entire year of 2022.

These attacks are deeply troubling and must be condemned. The right to practice one’s religion without fear or intimidation is a fundamental human right. It is essential that law enforcement agencies and community leaders take decisive action to ensure the safety and security of all religious institutions and their members.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is the Council of Hasidic Jews of Quebec?

A: The Council of Hasidic Jews of Quebec is an organization representing the interests of the Hasidic Jewish community in Quebec, Canada.

Q: What is Hamas?

A: Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization, classified as a terrorist group by several countries, including the United States and the European Union. It is the ruling party in the Gaza Strip.

Q: What is a hate crime?

A: A hate crime is a criminal act motivated by bias or prejudice against a particular individual or group based on their race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or other protected characteristics.

Q: What are some measures that can be taken to prevent targeted attacks on religious institutions?

A: Some measures that can be taken include increasing security measures such as surveillance cameras, improving cooperation between law enforcement agencies and religious organizations, promoting community outreach and education to foster tolerance and understanding, and implementing legislation that specifically addresses hate crimes.