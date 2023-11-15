Article: Tensions Simmer as Jewish School in Canada Experiences Gunfire Again

A Jewish school in Montreal was once again targeted by gunfire in the early hours of Sunday, marking the third such incident in less than a week. As tensions continue to rise over the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, the Canadian city has witnessed a surge in attacks against Jewish institutions. Although no injuries were reported, Yeshiva Gedola of Montreal suffered damage to its facade as a result of the gunfire.

Residents in the vicinity of the school reported hearing gunshots early on Sunday. Upon investigation, bullet impact marks and bullet shells were found near the premises. This follows the discovery of bullet holes in the front doors of two other Jewish schools on Thursday. At present, it remains uncertain whether these incidents are connected.

In an unrelated event, a violent altercation erupted at Concordia University on Wednesday involving individuals aligned with opposing sides of the Israel-Gaza conflict. The clash resulted in injuries and led to an arrest. According to CBC News, Mayer Feig, a member of the Council of Hasidic Jews of Quebec, expressed his belief that these shootings are intended to intimidate the Jewish community residing in the city.

The situation in Toronto is equally concerning. Police in the city have reported an alarming increase in hate crimes targeting Jews and Muslims. The number of such crimes has more than doubled within just three weeks following the initial Hamas attack on October 7. The attack, carried out by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, claimed the lives of approximately 1,400 individuals, with over 240 people being taken hostage. In retaliation, Israeli forces launched a devastating bombing campaign in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of more than 10,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health authorities.

These recent acts of violence and hate serve as a disturbing reminder of the deep-rooted tensions that persist on both sides of the Israel-Gaza conflict. The spillover into Canada highlights the global nature of the issue and the urgent need for peaceful resolution. As communities grapple with the fallout from these incidents, there is a growing sense of fear and concern for the well-being of minority groups.

FAQ:

Q: What was the motive behind the shootings at the Jewish schools in Montreal?

A: While the motive remains unclear, it is believed that the shootings were aimed at intimidating the Jewish population in the city.

Q: How has the Toronto community been affected by hate crimes?

A: Toronto has witnessed a significant increase in hate crimes against Jews and Muslims, with the number of incidents more than doubling since the initial attack by Hamas.

Q: What is the current situation in Israel and Gaza?

A: The conflict between Israel and Gaza persists, with devastating consequences on both sides. The recent violence has claimed numerous lives and heightened tensions globally.

Sources:

– [CBC News](https://www.cbc.ca/)

– [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/)