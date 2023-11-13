New Article: The Tragedy Unveiled: Massacre and Devastation in Darfur

Hundreds of families faced a terrifying reality on June 15 in El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur. Faced with the brutal execution of their state governor by Arab militia groups, civilians had no choice but to flee. Little did they know that what awaited them would be one of the most violent incidents in the region’s history.

Eyewitnesses have recounted the harrowing details of a gruesome massacre that unfolded that day. The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its allied militias unleashed a reign of terror upon non-Arab people in various parts of the city and surrounding desert region. As evidence collected by CNN reveals, countless innocent lives were lost as desperate individuals tried to escape the clutches of their merciless pursuers.

Through careful analysis of videos, photographs, and satellite imagery, as well as testimonies from eyewitnesses and survivors, CNN has pieced together the horrors of June 15. The scale of the atrocities committed that day provides a haunting glimpse into the extent of the abuses that are too often concealed from the world.

Residents of El Geneina attempted to flee en masse in the early hours of that fateful morning. Their destination was the nearby Sudanese military headquarters, a potential safe haven. However, their hopes were quickly shattered as they were met with violent RSF attacks. Survivors tell tales of summarily executed victims in the streets and others shot as they tried to cross a river, resulting in a mass drowning. Those who managed to escape the initial onslaught were ambushed near the Chad border and forced to run for their lives while being sprayed with bullets.

One local humanitarian worker, who wishes to remain anonymous for security reasons, described the horrors he witnessed on June 15. “More than 1,000 people were killed on that day. I collected a huge number of bodies,” he said. The deceased were buried in five different mass graves in and around the city. This humanitarian worker, part of a network of aid workers, emphasized that June 15 was the worst of the bloody days that ravaged El Geneina.

It is important to note that the true death toll cannot be independently verified due to limited access to the city. However, testimonies from body collectors, aid organizations, doctors, and survivors provide invaluable insight into the scale of the tragedy.

This massacre took place against the backdrop of ongoing conflict between the RSF and the Sudanese army since April. The International Organization for Migration estimates that over one million people have fled to neighboring countries in search of safety.

Darfur now finds itself isolated from the rest of the world, with a telecommunications blackout and the flight of international aid groups. However, fragments of information have begun to emerge from refugees who made their way to Chad. The evidence uncovered by CNN points to a campaign of indiscriminate killings and sexual violence carried out by the RSF and its allies, shrouded in secrecy.

Despite the overwhelming evidence, the RSF’s official spokesperson vehemently denies these allegations, dismissing them as baseless.

Jamal Khamiss, a human rights lawyer, shed light on the deep-rooted animosity behind this tragedy. “To say you were Masalit was a death sentence,” he said, referring to his non-Arab tribe. Khamiss narrowly escaped execution by convincing the fighters that he belonged to the Tagoy ethnic group, fluently speaking their language.

As we grapple with the horrors of the massacre in Darfur, it is crucial that we unite in demanding justice for the innocent lives lost and call for an end to the violence that continues to grip this region. The world must not turn a blind eye to such atrocities, and it is imperative that humanitarian aid and support reach those in need as soon as possible.

