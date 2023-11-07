Teacher Allegedly Asks Students to Slap Boy, Celebs Demand Arrest

In a shocking incident, a video has surfaced on social media showing a teacher allegedly instructing her students to slap another boy. The video quickly went viral, sparking outrage among netizens and Bollywood celebrities alike.

Prominent actress Swara Bhasker took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) and expressed her strong disapproval, stating, “Dear ‘shocked’ fellow Hindu, if you have voted for BJP, tried to be ‘objective’ or ‘neutral’ in the face of rank bigotry and hate, claimed to see ‘both sides,’ remained silent in the face of all that has happened in the last decade, then take your shock and stuff it up some place in the rear. You don’t get a virtue signal today! #ArrestTriptaTyagi.”

Renuka Shahane, another renowned actress, condemned the teacher’s actions and demanded her arrest. She expressed her disbelief by saying, “That vile teacher should be behind bars! Instead, she might just get a national teacher’s award for promoting national integration! Kafkaesque!! Cry, my beloved country.”

The shocking incident also evoked a strong response from actress Swastika Mukherjee, who reshared a tweet and questioned, “A teacher!!! This is what it has come to. How are we going to recover from this?”

Actor Prakash Raj, who recently faced criticism for his Chandrayaan 3 post, also expressed his concern about the incident. He posted a picture collage and tweeted, “The darkest side of HUMANITY we are getting into. Aren’t you worried #justasking.”

According to the police, the viral video originated from a private school in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Authorities are currently investigating the matter.

This incident serves as a reminder of the responsibility teachers have in shaping young minds and the importance of creating safe and nurturing learning environments. It is crucial to address such incidents promptly and ensure appropriate action is taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

