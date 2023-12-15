In a shocking turn of events, a Ukrainian politician has sparked fear and chaos by detonating multiple grenades during a village council meeting. The incident, which unfolded during a livestreamed session in the Keretsky Village Council, has left at least 26 people injured and has been classified as a potential act of terrorism.

The disturbance took place approximately 90 minutes into the meeting, as heated discussions surrounding financial matters were underway. The footage shared by the Ukrainian National Police reveals the deputy, later identified as Serhiy Batryn, calmly entering the council headquarters before reaching into his jacket pockets to retrieve at least three hand grenades.

Without warning, Batryn tosses the grenades onto the floor, causing an immediate flurry of panic among those present. The explosions fill the council chamber with smoke, deafening bangs, and cries of anguish. The shocking video captures the terrifying scene as stunned individuals scramble for cover, fearing for their lives.

The aftermath of the detonations painted a horrifying picture, with photographs showing bloodstains on the floor and furniture turned upside down. In total, 26 individuals suffered injuries as a result of the grenade explosions, with six of them being hospitalized in serious condition.

Authorities have taken swift action, launching an investigation into the incident. Ukraine’s Security Service is treating the explosion as a potential act of terrorism, urgently working to determine the motives behind the deputy’s actions. Initial reports erroneously stated that Batryn had been killed in the incident; however, it was later clarified that medical professionals were attempting to save his life.

The motive behind Batryn’s shocking act appears to be rooted in his discontent with the functioning of the village council. As a deputy from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Servant of the People Party, he expressed dissatisfaction with the council’s work during the meeting. Specifically, he contested the approval of the village’s 2024 budget, arguing that a thorough report on the 2023 budget should precede any discussions on next year’s financial plans.

Furthermore, Batryn had a longstanding feud with the village chief, Mikhail Mushka. He actively opposed proposals to grant Mushka a significant raise and monthly bonus during times of war. Additionally, Batryn had previously voted against affirming the village chief’s satisfactory job performance.

Amid the intense budget debate, Batryn briefly walked out of the council headquarters before returning just three minutes later to carry out the grenade explosions. The act of violence demonstrates the extreme lengths to which some individuals may go in their pursuit of perceived justice or vengeance.

As the nation grapples with the shocking aftermath of this incident, authorities have opened a criminal case against Batryn for the illegal use of weapons and munitions. The full implications and consequences of this alarming act of terrorism are yet to unfold as investigators delve deeper into the motives and circumstances surrounding the incident.

(Source: News.PN)