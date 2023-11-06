Remembering the Life of Shneor Zalman Levy: A Compassionate and Devoted Chossid

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Shneor Zalman Levy, a Chabad bochur from Elon Moreh, Israel, passed away suddenly on Sunday, 10 Elul, 5783, at the young age of 20. As news of his untimely departure spread, a sense of sadness and shock enveloped the community that cherished him.

Shneor, who served as a security coordinator in Elon Moreh, was a beloved figure in his city. His dedication to safeguarding his community was a testament to his selflessness and commitment to ensuring the well-being of others. The loss of such a young and promising individual is deeply felt by all who knew him.

Born to Rabbi Segev Levy, the Shliach in the northern Israeli town of Rosh Pina, Shneor was brought up in an environment that nurtured his spiritual growth. He was known for his kind nature and warm heart, traits that endeared him to everyone he encountered. Shneor’s unwavering faith and enthusiasm as a Chossid of the Rebbe was an inspiration to many.

As we collectively mourn the passing of Shneor Zalman Levy, we are reminded of the fragile nature of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with our loved ones. His memory will forever be etched in the hearts of those who were fortunate to have known him.

The funeral arrangements, the Levaya, are still being finalized, and the community anxiously awaits the details to pay their last respects to a young man who touched so many lives. We will update the information as soon as it becomes available.

In this time of sorrow, let us remember Shneor Zalman Levy for his compassion, dedication, and unwavering spirit. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his memory be a blessing to all who were touched by his remarkable presence.

