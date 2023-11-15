Ships Face Delays in Black Sea as Tensions Rise

Ships in the Black Sea are experiencing significant delays as ports struggle to clear backlogs. This comes in the wake of a recent incident where a Russian warship fired warning shots at a cargo vessel, raising concerns among insurers and shipping companies.

According to reports, the Russian patrol ship Vasily Bykov fired on the Palau-flagged Sukru Okan after the ship’s captain ignored requests to halt for an inspection. The vessel was eventually allowed to continue its journey towards the Ukrainian port of Izmail after undergoing an inspection.

The international community has condemned Russia’s actions, with calls for decisive countermeasures. However, the incident has caused unease among insurers and shipping companies, who fear potential damage or sinking of ships in the area.

The cost of additional war risk premiums in the Black Sea is estimated to be tens of thousands of dollars per ship for the voyage. Despite the tensions, rates for these premiums remained stable on Monday, although there is always a possibility of a rise if a ship is damaged or sunk.

As a result of the heightened tensions, at least 30 ships have dropped anchor in Musura Bay, leading into a channel that connects with Izmail. Additionally, there are at least 20 ships waiting near Izmail and 35 commercial ships near the Romanian port of Constanta.

Many of these vessels are transporting Ukrainian grain. Romania aims to double its monthly transit capacity of Ukrainian grain to Constanta in the coming months, highlighting the importance of resolving the current situation.

The incident has had a significant impact on the Ukrainian Black Sea ports. The Norwegian ship insurer Gard stated that the security guarantees previously provided under the grain initiative are no longer in effect, effectively blockading the Ukrainian ports and rendering them unsafe for commercial vessels.

Moscow has expressed its willingness to return to the grain deal but only if it receives better terms for its own food and fertilizer exports. Talks between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin this month may shed light on the future of the grain deal.

Ships, such as the Joseph Schulte, remain trapped in Ukrainian ports like Odesa. Efforts are being made to resolve the situation, but the complexities involved have made it a challenging task.

It is crucial for all parties involved to find a peaceful resolution to the current tensions in order to ensure the smooth and safe movement of ships in the Black Sea.

