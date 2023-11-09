The Escalating Conflict in the Black Sea Threatens Maritime Trade

The escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea has intensified tensions and put a strain on maritime trade in the region. Ukraine’s recent declaration of six Russian ports as war-risk areas and subsequent attack on a Russian tanker has further worsened the situation, causing international shipowners to avoid the area.

The Black Sea has always been a vital route for both Russia and Ukraine due to its significance in exporting their most valuable assets, Russian oil, and Ukrainian grain. However, the United Nations-backed deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports across the Black Sea, which had maintained some level of stability, collapsed when Russia withdrew from the agreement. This withdrawal sparked a chain of events, including attacks on Ukrainian grain facilities and ports by Russia, as well as the re-deployment of sea mines in the Ukrainian exclusive economic zone.

In response, Ukraine declared that vessels heading to Russian ports or temporarily occupied ports of Ukraine could be considered as carrying military cargo. They also restricted navigation in certain areas of the Black Sea. While both countries have made threats, it is unlikely that they would treat most vessels as military targets. Both Russia and Ukraine are highly dependent on their Black Sea exports, and severely limiting shipping activities in the area would be detrimental to their economies.

Despite the tensions, Ukraine demonstrated its strength by attacking a Russian naval ship and damaging a Russian product tanker using a drone. These targeted actions aim to disrupt Russian exports and affect insurance rates, crew willingness to call Black Sea Russian ports, and vessel owners’ threat level perception.

The escalating conflict poses serious risks to seaborne trade in the Black Sea. Crude oil disruptions would primarily impact suezmaxes, which account for the majority of exports in the region. Congestion, along with increased insurance and freight premiums, could be direct consequences of further attacks on shipping. As a result, shipowners are likely to avoid the Black Sea, leading to a tighter vessel supply availability and potentially higher spot rates.

There is also a significant impact on grain exports. Ukrainian grain shipments have already been limited due to the blockaded Black Sea ports, and the capacity of Danube ports in Romania cannot match the demand. As the conflict intensifies, seaborne transportation of agricultural commodities from Russian ports in the Black Sea has decreased.

In the worst-case scenario, if a non-Russia/Ukraine-flagged vessel were to be attacked, it could trigger a temporary suspension of traffic in the region. This could prompt nations to establish military-run escort corridors to ensure safe navigation and the continuity of maritime traffic.

The escalating conflict in the Black Sea not only disrupts maritime trade but also jeopardizes the stability and economies of both Russia and Ukraine. It is crucial for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation and find a resolution that allows for the safe movement of goods and ensures the well-being of all parties involved.