Shipping Companies Temporarily Halt Red Sea Traffic Due to Yemen Rebel Attacks

Global shipping giants Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have announced the suspension of traffic through a crucial Red Sea strait following recent attacks by Yemeni rebels in the region. The Houthis, a group controlling a significant portion of Yemen, which lacks international recognition, have claimed responsibility for these attacks, citing pressure on Israel during its conflict with Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip as their motive.

The disruption caused by these maritime tensions raises concerns about the potential spread of the Gaza conflict. Hapag-Lloyd, a German transport company, has halted the movement of container ships across the Red Sea until Monday, following an attack on one of its vessels by the Houthis. Maersk, a Danish firm, has also given instructions to pause the journey of its vessels in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital passage in the Red Sea, until further notice.

In a statement, Hapag-Lloyd reported the interruption of all container ship traffic, highlighting the need to prioritize safety. Similarly, Maersk stated that their decision was prompted by a recent incident involving one of their ships, as well as Friday’s attack on a Hapag-Lloyd cargo ship.

The US Central Command has acknowledged that the Liberia-flagged Al-Jasrah, a container ship built in 2016, was damaged in the attack. Authorities have reported that a projectile launched from a Houthi-controlled region in Yemen struck the vessel, causing a fire, although it was successfully extinguished. A Hapag-Lloyd spokesperson confirmed that one of their ships had been attacked but assured that there were no casualties, and the ship continued its journey to Singapore from the Greek port of Piraeus, its initial departure point.

In a separate incident, during a pro-Palestinian rally in Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, the Houthis claimed to have targeted two other ships, named MSC Palatium and MSC Alanya, with naval missiles as they were heading towards Israel. The rebels alleged that the attacks were in response to the ships’ failure to heed calls from Yemeni naval services and were intended as a form of retaliation for the perceived oppression of the Palestinian people.

The strategic significance of the Red Sea region cannot be understated. The Bab al-Mandab Strait serves as a crucial passageway for approximately 20,000 ships annually, linking the Red Sea, Israel’s southern port facilities, and the Suez Canal. Consequently, any disruptions in this area impact global trade, particularly Gulf oil and natural gas shipments.

The Houthis, aligned with Iran-affiliated groups, have proclaimed themselves part of the “axis of resistance.” As a result, Western warships have been deployed to patrol the area and have previously intercepted Houthi missiles and drones.

