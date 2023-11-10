Shin Bet Chief Takes Responsibility for Lack of Early Warning in Hamas Attack

The head of the Shin Bet security agency, Ronen Bar, has taken personal responsibility for the lack of an early warning in Hamas’s recent attack on southern Israel. He admitted that despite their efforts, they were unable to generate sufficient warning to prevent the attack. Bar expressed regret and acknowledged that investigations would be conducted to determine what went wrong.

The attack on October 7, led by Hamas, resulted in the deaths of over 1,300 people and the capture of around 200 individuals in Gaza. The Shin Bet, along with other defense establishments, had identified unusual movement in the Gaza Strip prior to the attack but did not take it seriously enough. It was only after late-night phone calls between senior officials that a small security team was deployed to the Gaza border in anticipation of a potential small-scale attack.

At least 10 members of the Shin Bet were killed during the October 7 attacks. Bar emphasized that this is not just a round of fighting but a war, with the goal of achieving a decisive victory and changing the situation on the ground. The military is currently conducting searches on both sides of the Gaza border to find missing Israelis and foreigners who were taken during the attack.

In addition to the ground searches, the IDF has been launching strikes in Gaza, targeting Hamas terrorists and destroying weapons manufacturing sites and tunnels. The Navy’s Sa’ar 6-class corvettes also carried out their first-ever strikes in the Gaza Strip. These operations come in response to constant rocket barrages from Gaza towards major cities like Tel Aviv.

During his visit to Israel, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They were forced to take shelter during the talks due to rocket fire towards Tel Aviv. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant assured Blinken that Israel is prepared for a long but successful campaign against Hamas.

As the conflict continues, Israel faces the challenge of striking terror targets while minimizing harm to civilians. The international community closely watches the situation, with world leaders engaging in phone calls to address the ongoing crisis in the region.