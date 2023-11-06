China Recognizes Israel’s Right to Self-Defense Against Hamas Amidst Political Criticism

In a significant shift from its preceding stance, China has acknowledged Israel’s right to self-defense against Hamas. The recognition came after China faced criticism over its position on the Israel-Hamas conflict and just before Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s anticipated visit to Washington.

During a phone call with Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, Wang emphasized that while every country possesses the right to self-defense, it is essential to adhere to international humanitarian law and safeguard civilian lives. This statement, marking the first acknowledgment by Beijing of Israel’s right to take action against Hamas, is a notable departure from its previous position.

Previously, China’s president, Xi Jinping, called for an immediate cease-fire and expressed willingness to cooperate with Egypt and other Arab nations to facilitate a comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue. Despite this, China refrained from condemning Hamas, which had been deemed a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.

The acknowledgment of Israel’s right to defend itself arrives following confrontations between US congressional leaders and Xi during a visit to Beijing. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged China to stand with Israel and denounce the attacks. Likewise, Israeli officials openly expressed disappointment at China’s official statements.

While Wang reiterated his concern over the escalating conflict and civilian casualties, he called for the resolution of differences between Israel and Palestine based on the two-state solution. Emphasizing that China does not pursue selfish interests in this matter, he expressed the hope for comprehensive and fair resolutions that address the legitimate security concerns of all involved parties.

This acknowledgment by China coincides with Wang’s upcoming visit to the United States. During his visit, Wang is scheduled to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to discuss bilateral relations and pressing global issues.

China’s recognition of Israel’s right to self-defense against Hamas demonstrates a shift in its foreign policy approach and highlights the complexity of international alliances in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, it remains crucial for nations to navigate these complexities and seek peaceful resolutions that safeguard civilian lives.