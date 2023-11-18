Israel Expands Offensive in Gaza, Forces Evacuation of Shifa Hospital

Israel’s offensive in Gaza City continues to escalate as residents of two neighborhoods and an urban refugee camp are urged to evacuate for their safety. In the south of the Gaza Strip, an Israeli airstrike hits a residential building, causing the deaths of at least 26 Palestinians.

In the midst of the conflict, Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest hospital, experiences an exodus of patients, staff, and displaced people. Only a skeleton crew remains to care for those who are too sick to move. Israeli forces now control the facility after claiming to have found a Hamas command center situated beneath the hospital, an allegation that both Hamas and the hospital staff deny.

Despite the military’s assertion that it did not order an evacuation, the hospital’s director reportedly requested assistance in helping those who wished to leave to do so through a secure route. However, some patients, including those in intensive care and premature babies, remain in the hospital under the care of six dedicated doctors.

The situation is dire in Gaza, with 25 out of 36 hospitals non-functional due to lack of fuel and damage. The remaining hospitals are only partially operational, leaving limited options for medical care for the people of Gaza.

As the conflict enters its seventh week, casualties continue to rise on both sides. Hamas’ attack in southern Israel was the catalyst for the Israeli offensive, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Israel has lost 52 soldiers since the start of the offensive. Palestinian health authorities report that more than 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, with an additional 2,700 missing and believed buried under rubble.

Furthermore, the United Nations expresses concern about the critical shortage of food and water in Gaza. The Palestinian telecommunications blackout has been lifted, allowing journalists, activists, and citizens to communicate their stories via social media platforms once again. However, Gaza’s main power plant remains shut down, and Israel has cut off the electricity supply, leaving critical infrastructure without power.

To address the urgent need for fuel, Israel plans to allow limited daily fuel shipments to support telecommunications and humanitarian operations. However, the quantities allowed still fall significantly short of the required fuel needed by the UN for its operations in Gaza.

The dire humanitarian situation in Gaza is exacerbated by limited food supplies and contaminated water. The UN warns of growing dehydration, malnutrition, and disease outbreaks, as nearly all residents require food assistance.

Meanwhile, thousands of marchers, including families of more than 50 hostages held by Hamas, rally in Israel to urge the government to take action. These families demand more information about the efforts to rescue their loved ones and call for a ceasefire or prisoner exchange.

