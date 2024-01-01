Belgorod, a Russian border city, was left devastated following a deadly shelling that claimed the lives of 14 people, including two children, and injured 108 others. The attack, which occurred in broad daylight, came just a day after a series of intense aerial bombardments across Ukraine that resulted in the deaths of at least 39 civilians.

The Russian authorities quickly accused Kyiv of carrying out the assault, pointing to the identification of the ammunition used in the strike. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that Czech-made Vampire rockets and Olkha missiles with cluster-munition warheads were used in the attack. However, these claims could not be independently verified.

The consequences of the shelling were described by the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, as the worst the city had faced since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago. The strike targeted the heart of the city, causing chaos and destruction. Images shared on social media depicted burning cars, damaged buildings, and plumes of black smoke.

In response to the attack, the Russian government vowed that “this crime will not go unpunished.” Both President Vladimir Putin and Health Minister Mikhail Murashko were briefed on the situation and a delegation of medical personnel and rescue workers was dispatched from Moscow to assist in Belgorod.

Russian diplomats also called for a meeting of the U.N. Security Council, denouncing the strike as a “terrorist attack.” They accused Britain and the United States of encouraging Kyiv’s actions and held EU countries responsible for supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Cities in western Russia have been consistently targeted by drones since May, with Russian officials placing blame on Kyiv. Although Ukrainian officials have never admitted responsibility for attacks on Russian territory, larger aerial strikes against Russia have historically been preceded by heavy assaults on Ukrainian cities.

In the midst of the ongoing conflict, both sides continued to launch drone strikes. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the shooting down of 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones by Russian forces. Local officials in Ukraine also reported casualties caused by Russian missile strikes in various regions.

