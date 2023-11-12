Shell Initiates Legal Action Against Greenpeace Following Oil Vessel Incident

Shell is taking legal action against Greenpeace, seeking damages of $2.1 million after activists from the environmental organization boarded one of the oil company’s vessels earlier this year. The incident occurred during the transit of the vessel at sea, with the activists embarking on it near the Canary Islands and traveling as far as Norway.

Acknowledging the legal proceedings, Shell highlighted the inherent dangers and unlawfulness of boarding a moving vessel at sea. While respecting the right to protest, the company emphasized the importance of conducting such activities safely and in accordance with the law.

The oil and gas major indicated that the damages being sought encompass costs linked to shipping delays, additional security expenses, and legal fees. This highlights the significance of the claim, as Shell aims to recover significant financial losses resulting from the incident.

Greenpeace, on the other hand, refers to this legal move as one of the most substantial threats to its campaigning capabilities in its 50-year history. The organization revealed that Shell presented an offer to reduce the damages to $1.4 million, contingent on Greenpeace activists refraining from future protests at any of Shell’s oil and gas infrastructure at sea or in port.

However, Greenpeace set certain conditions for accepting this offer. Shell would need to comply with a 2021 Dutch court order that mandates a 45% reduction in emissions by 2030. Shell has appealed this decision, and until the company adheres to it Greenpeace will not agree to the terms proposed by Shell.

Additionally, it came to light that Fluor, one of Shell’s contractors, has unresolved claims of approximately $6.5 million against Greenpeace. The specifics of this claim were not disclosed, and Fluor has yet to comment on the matter.

Negotiations between Shell and Greenpeace took place subsequent to the initial legal action but reached an impasse in early November. Greenpeace is now awaiting further documents from Shell in court before deciding on its next course of action to challenge the case.

This legal dispute serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing conflicts between environmental activists and major oil corporations. It underscores the complex relationship between safeguarding the environment and the economic interests of the fossil fuel industry.

FAQ:

Q: What is the basis of Shell’s legal action against Greenpeace?

A: Shell is suing Greenpeace for damages of $2.1 million after Greenpeace activists boarded one of the company’s oil vessels during its transit at sea.

Q: What are the damages being sought by Shell?

A: The damages being sought include costs related to shipping delays, additional security expenses, and legal fees.

Q: What conditions did Greenpeace set for accepting Shell’s offer to reduce the damages?

A: Greenpeace will only accept Shell’s offer if the company complies with a 2021 Dutch court order to reduce its emissions by 45% by 2030, which Shell has appealed.

Q: What additional claim does Fluor, one of Shell’s contractors, have against Greenpeace?

A: Fluor has an unresolved claim of around $6.5 million against Greenpeace, the details of which are undisclosed at this time.