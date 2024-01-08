Bangladesh’s General Election Shrouded in Controversy as Sheikh Hasina Wins Fifth Term

Amidst controversy and low turnout, Sheikh Hasina has secured her fifth term as Bangladeshi prime minister. The election, which was boycotted by the main opposition party, saw an unexpected outcome with independent candidates coming in second place with 63 parliamentary seats. This has created a challenge in finding a parliamentary opposition.

The winning independent candidates were individuals who were initially rejected by Hasina’s Awami League (AL) party but were later encouraged by party leaders to run as “dummy candidates” to give the appearance of competition. This unconventional result has led to skepticism about the legitimacy of the election and the composition of the parliament.

The opposition party, Jatiya Party, only managed to secure 11 seats out of the 300 parliamentary seats. Critics argue that the election was a formality and was heavily biased in favor of Hasina’s administration. The main point of contention was the voter turnout, with Western governments pressuring the government to ensure a free and fair election.

The official figure released by the Election Commission (EC) stated a 40 percent turnout. However, doubts were raised about the accuracy of this number, with many claiming it was even lower. Critics pointed out the confusion and inconsistency in the EC’s announcement, which initially stated a 28 percent turnout before suddenly changing it to 40 percent. This discrepancy further eroded public trust in the election process.

Independent election observer organizations also expressed concern about the legitimacy of the election and criticized the EC’s handling of the situation. The head of one such organization remarked that the jump from 27 to 40 percent turnout within an hour was “ridiculous” and damaged the EC’s credibility.

The opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), argued that the majority of polling booths were empty throughout the day, and shared images and videos showing a lack of voters. They claimed that their call for a boycott had been followed, resulting in low turnout.

Despite the controversy and doubts surrounding the election, AL leaders celebrated the victory as a triumph for democracy. They attributed the low turnout to the opposition’s unsuccessful attempts to disrupt the election through strikes and arson attacks. AL leaders emphasized that the election was peaceful and that people voted without intimidation or interference.

While this election was relatively peaceful compared to previous ones, concerns remain regarding its legitimacy and the representation of various political parties in the parliament. The dispute over voter turnout only adds to the skepticism surrounding the election process. Only time will reveal the long-term consequences of this controversial election on the political landscape of Bangladesh.

