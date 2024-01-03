How Sheikh Hasina’s Traumatic Past Shaped Her Political Career

Sheikh Hasina: From Democratic Fighter to Controversial Leader

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, once a fierce advocate for democracy, is now facing criticism as some argue that she poses a threat to the very principle she once fought for. Having been arrested on extortion charges in 2007, Hasina claimed that these charges were part of a conspiracy to prevent her from participating in upcoming elections. Despite the option to leave the country, she chose to stay in jail, eventually regaining her freedom and ultimately becoming reelected as prime minister in 2008.

As the longest-serving leader in Bangladesh’s history, Hasina is now set to secure her fourth consecutive and fifth overall term in office in the upcoming general election. However, her main rival, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, has decided to boycott the polls, citing concerns over the fairness of the vote.

Supporters of Hasina and her Awami League are quick to emphasize the positive changes that they believe her leadership has brought about. They argue that under Hasina’s rule, there has been notable industrial development, increased educational opportunities for girls, and stability that has prevented military coups.

On the other hand, there are disenchanted voters who feel that their voices are not being heard and see little chance of changing the status quo. Critics argue that Hasina’s government lacks the ability to ensure a fair vote and thus undermines the democratic process.

Sheikh Hasina’s political journey began with a tragic event that deeply impacted her life. In 1975, her father, Sheikh Mujib Rahman, the first leader of independent Bangladesh, was assassinated in a military coup. Hasina, who was abroad at the time, lost not only her father but also her mother, siblings, and household staff in the brutal attack.

Experts believe that this traumatic event played a significant role in shaping Hasina’s political aspirations and actions. Avinash Paliwal, a senior lecturer specializing in South Asian strategic affairs at SOAS University of London, argues that Hasina has effectively weaponized her trauma to gain and consolidate power.

While Hasina’s supporters credit her with bringing positive changes to Bangladesh, her critics raise concerns about the fairness of the upcoming election. With political tensions running high, the future direction of Bangladesh remains uncertain.

