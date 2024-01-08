Sheikh Hasina: From Democracy Icon to Controversial Leader

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has a complex political history that has shaped her controversial leadership. Once hailed as a democracy icon, she has faced criticism for her authoritarian rule, including arrests of opposition leaders, restrictions on free speech, and suppression of dissent. Despite these concerns, Hasina has managed to secure consecutive terms in power, highlighting the challenges of democracy in Bangladesh.

Born in 1947, Hasina is the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh. She experienced tragedy at a young age when most of her family members were assassinated in a military coup in 1975. This event shaped her determination to fight for democracy in her country.

Hasina played a significant role in the popular uprising for democracy in 1990, which led to the removal of military ruler Hossain Mohammad Ershad from power. However, her alliance with political rival Khaleda Zia did not last, and the rivalry between the two women became a dominant force in Bangladeshi politics for decades.

Over time, Hasina’s leadership style has become increasingly autocratic, characterized by mass arrests, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings. Human rights groups have expressed concerns about the consolidation of power under Hasina’s Awami League, warning of a virtual one-party rule.

Despite these criticisms, Hasina has also been praised for her economic achievements, leading Bangladesh through a remarkable economic boom. The country, once one of the world’s poorest, has experienced consistent economic growth, driven in large part by its garment export industry and an increase in female workforce participation. Poverty has decreased significantly, and access to electricity has reached over 95% of the population.

Hasina’s international reputation has been bolstered by her response to the Rohingya refugee crisis. She opened Bangladesh’s doors to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar, garnering international acclaim.

However, her intolerance towards dissent has raised concerns. The execution of top Muslim leaders and the trials related to crimes committed during the 1971 liberation war have been heavily criticized. The trials sparked protests and clashes, with opponents claiming they were politically motivated to suppress opposition voices.

As Hasina begins another term as prime minister, she faces economic challenges and the delicate task of upholding democracy in a country still striving for stability. The slowing economy and inflation present significant hurdles that will require her attention. Furthermore, balancing the need for development with protecting human rights and freedom of expression will be crucial.

In the eyes of Asif Nazrul, a law professor at Dhaka University, Hasina’s legacy is one of a leader who stayed in power through repression rather than popular support. Nazrul believes that Hasina’s long-lasting rule has set a concerning precedent for autocracy disguised as democracy.