China’s Small Business Owners Struggling Amidst Government Control

In recent years, the small-business owners of China, who were once seen as the driving force behind the country’s economic growth, have faced immense hardships. State control of the economy, under the leadership of Xi Jinping, has crushed their entrepreneurial spirit and made it nearly impossible for them to recover from setbacks. This has resulted in a significant decline in business confidence and has contributed to China’s current economic quagmire.

Sun Junli, an example of the struggles faced by small-business owners, went from poverty to success as a businesswoman. However, due to a change in government policy, she lost everything she had built. State-owned banks abruptly stopped lending to her chain of cafe restaurants in 2018, and the pandemic further devastated her business, causing her to lose her restaurants and accumulate significant debt. Sun Junli’s story is not unique, as many other entrepreneurs in various industries have faced similar struggles.

The Chinese government has often referred to small businesses as the “capillaries of the economy,” but their actions and policies have left these firms battered or destroyed. Years of capricious government policies, crackdowns, and blacklisting have contributed to the closure of more small firms than new ones being opened. This decline in small businesses is concerning, as they make up about 95 percent of China’s private sector and contribute substantially to the nation’s tax revenue, economic output, and job creation.

Sun Junli’s journey began in the 1990s when she dropped out of high school to support her family. She worked in various jobs, from farming to taxi driving, before becoming a successful businesswoman. However, changes in the economy and competition from online financial institutions caused her business fortunes to change dramatically.

China’s banks, once reluctant to lend to the private sector, were instructed to lend more to small businesses around 2015. This led to an influx of credit for entrepreneurs like Sun Junli, who took out significant loans to expand their businesses. However, the credit suddenly dried up in 2018 due to concerns about debt. The regulators’ new guidelines instructed banks to be cautious about lending to small businesses, leaving many entrepreneurs in a dire situation.

For Sun Junli, the timing couldn’t have been worse. Just as she had borrowed money from family and friends to repay her last bank loan, the pandemic hit. The forced closures and subsequent economic downturn made it impossible for her business to recover. Despite her efforts to stay afloat by borrowing more money and maxing out credit cards, she eventually accumulated a massive debt of $1.5 million and was forced to shut down her restaurants.

In China, bankruptcy procedures are not as comprehensive as in other countries, making it difficult for business owners like Sun Junli to work out their debts. Instead, she faced legal troubles and even spent time detained by the police. Although ultimately cleared of any criminal charges, she lost her business and her reputation, further exacerbating her struggles.

The plight of small-business owners like Sun Junli showcases the challenges faced by entrepreneurs in China. The government’s shift towards increased state control has stifled their ambitions and made it difficult for them to overcome setbacks. The decline in small businesses has had a significant impact on China’s economy, as they contribute a substantial portion of tax revenue, economic output, and employment opportunities.

In order to revive China’s economy, it is crucial for the government to reconsider its approach towards small businesses and provide them with the support and resources they need to thrive. By encouraging entrepreneurship and allowing for more flexibility in bankruptcy procedures, Chinese authorities can help unleash the potential of small-business owners and foster economic growth.

FAQ

What percentage of China’s private sector is made up of small businesses?

Approximately 95 percent of China’s private sector is made up of small businesses.

What is the contribution of small businesses to China’s tax revenue?

Small businesses contribute about 50 percent of China’s national tax revenue.

How much of China’s economic output is attributed to small businesses?

Small businesses contribute about 60 percent of China’s economic output.

What percentage of new jobs are created by small businesses in China?

Small businesses are responsible for creating about 80 percent of new jobs in China.

Sources: The New York Times