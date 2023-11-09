Risk and Reward: The Dilemma Facing Migrants on the Journey to the United States

A year ago, Dayry Alexandra Cuauro and her daughter fled Venezuela, embarking on a perilous journey towards the United States. Separated in the treacherous Darién Gap, Cuauro feared the worst for her child. Thankfully, they were eventually reunited, but Cuauro heeded the Biden administration’s message to apply for legal entry rather than continue the dangerous journey.

Meanwhile, many other migrants chose to ignore the President’s warning and crossed the border into the United States, building new lives for themselves and their families. Pictures of their newfound prosperity flooded social media, adding to Cuauro’s longing for a better future.

However, she soon realized that following the legal process did not guarantee a swift outcome. Despite submitting her applications, Cuauro has been stuck in a state of limbo, constantly refreshing the website and seeing no progress. Her life remains confined to her two-room shack, as violence and crime deter her from venturing out.

The Biden administration finds itself in a contradictory position. On one hand, they urge migrants to refrain from making the dangerous journey and instead apply for legal entry. On the other hand, they have granted temporary protection to Venezuelans who crossed the border despite the warnings.

This mixed messaging leaves migrants like Cuauro stranded. While those who crossed the border may have obtained some form of legal protection, those who followed the rules are left wondering if their chance at a better life will disappear entirely.

As a judge in Texas prepares to rule on the legal pathway that Cuauro applied for, the future remains uncertain. The strain of balancing political considerations and immigration policies is evident in the administration’s approach.

Caught in the middle are individuals like Cuauro and her daughter, who dream of a brighter future in the United States but find themselves trapped in a cycle of waiting and uncertainty. Their poignant question remains: “What did I do wrong?”

The journey to the United States is fraught with risk and reward, a difficult decision each individual must grapple with. While some may choose to take the chance and cross the border, others like Cuauro put their faith in the legal process, only to face prolonged waiting periods and uncertain outcomes.

As policymakers work towards comprehensive immigration reform, addressing the plight of migrants like Cuauro should be at the forefront. Balancing compassion, legality, and political considerations is no easy task, but finding a solution that provides hope and clarity to those seeking a better life is imperative.