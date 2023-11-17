A prominent and controversial figure in Austrian politics, Karin Kneissl, has recently made headlines with her decision to relocate to St. Petersburg and establish a think tank. Kneissl, who previously served as Austria’s foreign minister from 2017 to 2019, gained notoriety for her pro-Russia views and her unconventional dance with Russian President Vladimir Putin at her wedding.

In a surprising turn of events, Kneissl announced through messaging app Telegram that she had moved her possessions, including her ponies, from Syria to Russia on a Russian military plane. While the decision may appear unexpected, it aligns with Kneissl’s advocacy for Russian interests and her commitment to fostering international collaborations.

The move to Russia comes after Kneissl faced criticism in Austrian and German media for her stance on Russia, particularly during the time when the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter occurred. Despite the backlash, Kneissl remained resolute in her beliefs, demonstrating her unwavering dedication to strengthening ties between Austria and Russia.

During the Eastern Economic Forum held in Vladivostok, Kneissl revealed her involvement in the establishment of the Gorki center, a think tank associated with a prominent state university in St. Petersburg. The center focuses on various critical issues such as energy, migration, and new alliances, which are areas that Kneissl is well-versed in. The scope of these issues also extends to the Arab and Islamic world, allowing Kneissl to leverage her extensive knowledge and experiences in the region.

However, Kneissl’s decision to relocate to Russia was not without its challenges. She acknowledged the bureaucratic obstacles and paperwork involved in undertaking such a move, but this did not dissuade her from pursuing her ambitions. Despite these hurdles, Kneissl has already settled into a rented apartment in St. Petersburg and is ready to dedicate her time and efforts to the work of the Gorki center.

As expected, Kneissl’s relocation has sparked political discourse, with some viewing it as a statement on the current state of affairs in Austria and Germany. Kneissl hinted at the negativity surrounding her decision, expressing surprise at the level of hatred she perceives emanating from Austria. Nevertheless, she remains undeterred and determined to fulfill her vision of bridging divides and fostering understanding between nations.

While Kneissl’s move to Russia may be viewed through different lenses, it undoubtedly represents a significant development in her career and the broader geopolitical landscape. Her decision to establish a think tank in St. Petersburg signals her commitment to continued intellectual exploration and her desire to contribute to the discussion on pressing global issues.

