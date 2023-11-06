European Political Community Summit Falls Short of Resolving Regional Conflicts

The European Political Community Summit, intended to address conflicts on Europe’s doorstep and discuss the continent’s security, concluded with little progress made. The absence of key players hindered efforts to resolve conflicts such as the ongoing dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan decided to skip the summit, dashing hopes of hosting a meeting between Aliyev and Armenia’s Nikol Pashinyan. The humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh remains unresolved, with Azerbaijan expressing bias concerns and agreeing to negotiations only under the auspices of the EU in Brussels.

Similarly, attempts to defuse tensions between Kosovo and Serbia were unproductive. Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani refused talks with Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić unless sanctions were imposed on Belgrade following a Serbian incursion into Kosovo.

The sense of futility surrounding the summit was exemplified by the cancellation of a planned press conference, which was meant to mark the handing over of the stewardship of the European Political Community from Spain to the United Kingdom. Approximately 700 journalists were left disappointed as the highlight of the summit was canceled last minute.

The lack of enthusiasm from leaders was evident from the start of the day, as many invitees hurried past journalists without stopping to share their thoughts. The French President Emmanuel Macron, who initiated the European Political Community, remained tight-lipped on his way into the meeting.

While little progress was made on conflict resolution, discussions did focus on migration, an issue of importance for the UK since Brexit. A side event between the UK’s Rishi Sunak, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, and Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama resulted in pledges to enhance cooperation on information-sharing and anti-trafficking operations.

Although the summit fell short of its ambitions to broker peace and contribute to regional security, it served as a marketplace for leaders to engage in diplomacy and negotiation. Despite the setbacks, the European Political Community remains a platform for dialogue and cooperation among European nations. Further efforts will be required to address the pressing conflicts on Europe’s doorstep and ensure lasting peace in the region.