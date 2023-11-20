Shock Raises Settlement in Spanish Tax Fraud Case

Shakira, the renowned Colombian pop star, has come to a surprising agreement with Spanish authorities to resolve her tax fraud case, just as the trial was about to commence.

The allegations against Shakira involved tax evasion, with authorities claiming that she owed more than €14.5 million in unpaid taxes from 2012 to 2014. Accusations suggested that she had falsely declared the Bahamas as her main residence during those years while spending most of her time in Spain. Despite repeatedly denying any wrongdoing, Shakira decided to take the case to trial rather than accepting a settlement offer made by the authorities in July 2022. However, this stance has since changed.

In an unexpected turn of events, Shakira’s settlement includes a suspended three-year sentence and a significant fine of €7 million, as reported by the Associated Press.

While Shakira had previously expressed her commitment to fighting for her innocence in a trial that her legal team believed would rule in her favor, she ultimately chose to prioritize her children’s well-being. In a statement to Variety, Shakira explained that she sought to put an end to the emotional toll and stress of the past few years, allowing her to focus on her children and her flourishing career. She expressed her admiration for those who persistently fight such injustices, clarifying that her victory now lies in reclaiming her time for her loved ones and professional pursuits.

Shakira shares two sons with Gerard Piqué, a Spanish footballer, with whom she recently ended her relationship in June 2022. If found guilty, the pop star could have faced a potential sentence of over eight years in prison and fines amounting to €24.5 million.

Interestingly, just a week prior to this settlement, Shakira attended the Latin Grammys in Spain, where she not only performed but also took home three accolades, including the prestigious “song of the year” award for “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.”

