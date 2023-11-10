Gov Obaseki Accuses Deputy of Manipulating NYCN Election for Personal Gain

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has accused his deputy, Philip Shaibu, of manipulating the election of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Edo State chapter, to further his own political ambitions. The governor made this revelation during the celebration of International Youth Day, where he addressed the youth of the state. Obaseki apologized for the incident and assured the youth that future elections will be independent, transparent, and well-organized.

The dispute between Governor Obaseki and his deputy has continued to escalate, with Shaibu recently approaching the court over allegations that Obaseki was planning to instigate his impeachment without exhausting internal dispute resolution mechanisms within the party. However, leaders of the Edo Central Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have criticized Shaibu for taking the matter to court instead of resolving it internally.

The youth council had experienced a crisis in leadership a few months ago, leading to the emergence of parallel leaderships. The governor intervened to resolve the crisis, but he later discovered that his deputy had been working behind his back to promote his own political agenda through the youth council.

Despite the ongoing feud between Obaseki and Shaibu, the PDP leaders have expressed their confidence in the governor. They released a communique after a meeting in Igueben Local Government Area and passed a vote of implicit confidence in Governor Obaseki. They also emphasized the importance of unity within the party and criticized the deteriorating relationship between Obaseki and Shaibu.

According to the PDP leaders, the issue of contention between Obaseki and Shaibu relates to the governorship succession at the end of the current tenure. They believe that the next governor should come from Edo Central, based on equity and other factors such as competence and acceptability. They urge the party leadership to handle the selection process cordially and reasonably, instead of resorting to intimidation and blackmail.

In conclusion, Governor Godwin Obaseki has accused his deputy, Philip Shaibu, of manipulating the NYCN election for personal gain, further heightening the tension between them. Meanwhile, leaders of the PDP have expressed their support for Obaseki and called for unity within the party.