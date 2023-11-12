The Call for Action: Hamas Launches Unprecedented Attack on Israel

In a rare statement, Mohammed Deif, the enigmatic leader of Hamas’s military wing, placed the responsibility for the combined attack on Israel and the “desecration of Al-Aqsa” squarely on the shoulders of the enemy. Speaking to the public, Deif affirmed that Hamas had previously cautioned the adversary, and now they were forced to take action.

In a determined moment, Deif declared the initiation of a military operation titled the Al-Aqsa Storm. The magnitude of this surprise attack from Hamas has sent shockwaves throughout Israel, as they face heavy rocket barrages raining down on cities in the southern and central regions. To further heighten tensions, dozens of Hamas terrorists have infiltrated Israeli communities along the Gaza border. In response, security forces and locals are engaged in combat with these infiltrators.

Deif, known for his reluctance to address the public, directly called upon the infiltrating terrorists to utilize every available means and tool to carry out attacks on the settlements surrounding Gaza. Echoing a sense of urgency, he urged individuals to take up arms and embark on a historical moment, venturing forth with their rifles, trucks, vehicles, or axes.

Expanding the scope of the conflict, the Hamas leader reached out to Israeli Arabs, calling upon them to take action against Israel. He claimed that the initial strike by Hamas unleashed a barrage of over 5,000 rockets and shells on enemy positions, airports, and military installations. However, Ynet, a prominent news outlet, is presently unable to substantiate these claims.

This call to arms from Deif is not without context. The surprise attack is intrinsically linked to the ongoing events at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, as Deif sought to establish a connection. Recently, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry condemned the entry of settlers and Israeli Knesset members, under the supervision of Israeli occupation police, into the sacred Al-Aqsa Mosque. The ministry characterized this as a violation of worshipers’ rights, with extremists reportedly carrying out attacks on Islamic graves and escalating hostilities towards Christians in occupied Jerusalem.

As tensions escalate, Israel now finds itself facing an unprecedented assault from Hamas. The situation remains fluid, and it is vital for both sides to seek a peaceful resolution to prevent further acts of violence and potential escalation of the conflict.

FAQs