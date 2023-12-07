New Insights into Severe Flooding and Explosion in Seychelles: A Devastating Double Calamity

A recent double calamity has struck the Seychelles, causing widespread devastation and triggering a state of emergency. The country experienced severe flooding, followed by a powerful explosion in the northern region of Mahé, the main island of Seychelles.

This catastrophic event resulted in three tragic fatalities and more than 100 people injured due to the blast at an explosives depot, which obliterated buildings and uprooted trees in the Providence industrial area. Flooding primarily affected the northern part of Mahé, leading to property damage, landslides, and road disruptions.

The Seychelles Ministry of Finance declared a state of emergency, acknowledging the severity of the situation. Fortunately, the emergency was lifted on Thursday evening, according to a statement shared by the ministry on X, previously known as Twitter.

The rainfall in Seychelles had been forecasted to reach substantial levels, with weather models indicating the potential for at least 4 inches of precipitation from Wednesday into Thursday. These predictions aligned with the visuals provided by the Seychelles Meteorological Authority. La Misere received 114 millimeters (4.5 inches) of rainfall, while Fairview, Le Niol, and Beau Vallon recorded 100 millimeters (4 inches), 85 millimeters (3.3 inches), and 83 millimeters (3.3 inches) respectively.

The explosion that occurred in Providence unleashed chaos in the early hours of Thursday, causing injuries to 125 individuals. Though most injuries were minor, the scale of the explosion left a significant crater in its wake. Reports indicate that the Seychelles International Airport, located approximately 2.5 miles southeast of Providence, sustained damage. Nevertheless, both the airport and the ferry services between islands remained operational, according to authorities.

Situated in the Indian Ocean off the eastern coast of Africa, the Seychelles is renowned for its beautiful islands. Amongst them, Mahé, the largest and most populous, attracts numerous tourists with its stunning landscapes and vibrant culture. Spanning 16 miles in length and four miles in width, Mahé offers a diverse range of experiences.

In addition to the devastation experienced in Seychelles, East Africa has recently witnessed several episodes of deadly flooding. Tanzania reported the loss of 47 lives, with 85 individuals injured due to flooding and landslides. Kenya also suffered significant casualties, with the death toll reaching at least 76 people by late November.

Furthermore, Ethiopia, Somalia, and South Sudan have grappled with heavy rainfall and flooding, resulting in hundreds of casualties and displacing millions of people since October. Climate scientists attribute these extreme weather events to climate change, the ongoing El Niño phenomenon, and a cyclical weather pattern in the Indian Ocean. Recent scientific analyses classify the rainfall in East Africa as one of the most intense episodes in the past four decades.

