The victory may have been sweet, but the celebration left a bitter taste in the mouths of many. Spain’s win in the Women’s World Cup was overshadowed by the inappropriate conduct of Luis Rubiales, the man in charge of the country’s national soccer federation. Rubiales’s actions during the medal and trophy ceremony drew criticism from all corners, tarnishing what should have been a moment of triumph for women’s soccer.

Rather than quotes, this article will focus on describing the controversial celebration. Rubiales, seemingly oblivious to the presence of 16-year-old Princess Infanta Sofía, grabbed his crotch in a victory gesture. He then proceeded to kiss Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips, raising further eyebrows. The kiss was deemed “deeply lamentable” by world players’ union FIFPRO, who called Rubiales’ conduct inappropriate. Even the Spanish government voiced their disapproval, with acting minister for sports and culture Miquel Iceta stating that it was “unacceptable.”

The kiss took on a deeper significance against the backdrop of the sport’s history of sexual misconduct by male soccer presidents and coaches towards female players. The allegations have long plagued the national teams of various countries, and it was a topic that couldn’t be ignored during the World Cup. The incident involving Rubiales only further amplified the ongoing conversation about the treatment of women in soccer.

Despite the controversy, the Spanish soccer federation released a statement on behalf of Hermoso, claiming that the gesture was a “totally spontaneous mutual gesture” born out of the joy of winning a World Cup. However, FIFPRO disagreed, stating that “uninitiated and uninvited physical gestures towards players are not appropriate or acceptable in any context.”

In the aftermath, Rubiales’ conduct has been widely condemned. As a UEFA vice president, his behavior on the world stage raises concerns about his suitability for the role. Additionally, his involvement in securing hosting rights for the men’s World Cup in 2030 has come into question. Spain’s joint bid with Portugal, Morocco, and Ukraine is currently favored, but Rubiales’ actions might have jeopardized their chances.

Overall, while Spain may have emerged victorious in the Women’s World Cup, the controversy surrounding Rubiales’ celebration has cast a cloud over their success. It serves as a reminder that even in moments of triumph, actions can have far-reaching consequences.