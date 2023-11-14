Prepare for Intense Weather and Dense Smoke in Minnesota

Get ready, Minnesota! As we brace ourselves for another round of severe weather, Wednesday’s cold front will bring the potential for strong storms across central and eastern parts of the state. The NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for these areas, urging residents to stay alert.

While storms are expected to develop in northern Minnesota during Wednesday afternoon, forecast models indicate that the Twin Cities area may experience a delayed storm onset, potentially occurring after 8 to 9 p.m. Depending on the timing, these storms could develop near or southeast of the Twin Cities.

According to NOAA’s NAM 3 km model, storms are likely to form along the southeast edge of the Twin Cities around Wednesday evening. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast model loop between 4 and 10 p.m. to stay informed.

Now, let’s talk about the smoke situation. A thick wave of Canadian wildfire smoke will engulf Manitoba on Wednesday, causing air quality readings around Lake Winnipeg to reach over 300. Thursday is expected to bring another significant smoke event to Minnesota, with NOAA’s RAP model projecting a thick plume of near-surface smoke across most of the state.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency warns that Thursday’s smoke outbreak could be as severe as the worst occurrences this year. With a source region near Lake Winnipeg, which has already experienced an AQI above 300, this upcoming smoke event has the potential to negatively impact air quality for the general public.

Be prepared for potential air quality alerts, as concentrations may be higher than initially projected. The forecast currently indicates Red (Unhealthy for All) conditions across the northern half of Minnesota and Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups) for the rest of the state, excluding the southwest corner. Only the southwestern part of Minnesota is expected to experience moderate air quality (Yellow).

Keep a close eye on the situation as it unfolds, and expect unhealthy air quality conditions as the smoke spreads across Minnesota on Thursday.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What does a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) mean for severe storms?

A slight risk level, according to the Storm Prediction Center, suggests that scattered severe storms are possible, but they are expected to be short-lived and/or not widespread.

2. How can I stay updated on the storm and smoke situation in Minnesota?

To stay informed about the weather and air quality conditions, regularly check the National Weather Service’s website or app for your area. Local news outlets also provide frequent updates on severe weather and air quality.

3. What precautions should I take during severe storms and dense smoke events?

During severe storms, seek shelter indoors and stay away from windows. If you experience power outages, ensure you have essential supplies like flashlights and non-perishable food. For smoke events, minimize outdoor activities, keep windows and doors closed, and use air purifiers if available.

4. Can dense smoke from wildfires be harmful to my health?

Yes, dense smoke from wildfires can have adverse health effects, especially for individuals with respiratory conditions. It is essential to limit exposure to smoke and follow the guidance provided by local authorities regarding air quality alerts.

Sources:

– National Weather Service: [https://www.weather.gov/](https://www.weather.gov/)

– Minnesota Pollution Control Agency: [https://www.pca.state.mn.us/](https://www.pca.state.mn.us/)