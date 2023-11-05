Record Drought in Amazon Unearths Ancient Petroglyphs

A historic drought encompassing the Amazon rainforest has made an extraordinary discovery possible. Petroglyphs dating back up to 2,000 years ago have been revealed along the Negro River in Manaus, Brazil. These pre-Columbian engravings, partly submerged in the river, depict various scenes, including humans, animals, and geometric shapes. Indigenous archaeologist Carlos Augusto da Silva, from the Federal University of Amazonas, has been studying these intriguing petroglyphs.

Researchers first caught a glimpse of these enigmatic carvings during severe droughts in 2005, 2009, and 2010 when the water levels dropped significantly. However, it was not until 2010 that the petroglyphs were officially recorded by Brazil’s National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (IPHAN). In a recent expedition, Silva counted over 100 petroglyphs, the largest number identified thus far on the Negro River.

The petroglyphs are located at “Encontro das Águas” or “Meeting of the Waters,” a significant cultural heritage site due to its scenic value and the archaeological findings discovered in the area. The recent drought has caused more than half of the river’s height to dry up, revealing these underwater petroglyphs, which were previously concealed beneath the water’s surface.

This year, the drought has reached historic proportions, with the Negro River reaching its lowest level since records began in 1902. The Brazilian Ministry of the Environment attributes the drought to a combination of factors, including the El Niño phenomenon, climate change, dried-out organic matter, and fires.

While water levels in the Amazon have fluctuated over the millennia, the current drought is primarily influenced by human-caused factors. Eduardo Góes Neves, an archaeologist at the University of São Paulo, explains that the sighting of these petroglyphs during the extended period of exposure is directly linked to the region’s parched conditions.

Although the exact age of the petroglyphs remains uncertain, they are believed to be around 2,000 years old, based on the discovery of ceramics in the surrounding archaeological site. However, researchers cannot definitively conclude that the same population created both the ceramics and the carvings. Similar engravings have been found along Amazonian rivers, indicating that multiple groups of people may have contributed to their creation.

The current exposure of the petroglyphs is a cause for concern among archaeologists, as the water usually helps preserve and hide them. To protect these artifacts, Brazil’s IPHAN plans to engage the public with supervised educational activities centered around environmental conservation and heritage preservation.

Carlos Augusto da Silva sees the findings as a testament to the intelligence and skills of the Amazon’s past inhabitants. He emphasizes that these carvings reflect the rich history and cultural heritage of the indigenous peoples, disproving the outdated notion that these populations were intellectually disabled. Carving intricate designs onto the rocky surface requires a technique that has been passed down through generations, demonstrating the knowledge and pedagogy of the ancient Amazonian civilizations.