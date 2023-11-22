New Article: Recent Missile Attack at Al-Asad Airbase Highlights Ongoing Tensions in the Middle East

In a recent turn of events, Al-Asad Airbase in Iraq was targeted by Iranian-backed militias in a ballistic missile attack. The Pentagon has confirmed that several U.S. service members were injured in the attack, which also caused minor damage to the infrastructure of the airbase. This attack underscores the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and the volatile nature of the region.

Instead of providing direct quotes, we can describe the U.S. military’s response to the attack. Following the missile strike, a U.S. military AC-130 aircraft in the area conducted a self-defense strike against an Iranian-backed militia vehicle and multiple militia personnel involved in the attack. The U.S. gunship maintained visual confirmation of the individuals from the launch to the time of engagement, according to the U.S. Central Command.

In response to these escalating attacks, the U.S. military carried out “precision strikes” against two facilities in Iraq. These strikes were a direct response to the attacks on U.S. and coalition forces by Iran and Iran-backed groups. The U.S. service members who were wounded in the initial missile attack are currently being evaluated.

The recent attack at Al-Asad Airbase is just one of many incidents involving Iranian-backed groups targeting U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria. These groups have utilized a range of tactics, including drones and rockets. However, the use of short-range missiles in this attack marks a significant escalation since October 17th.

While the international community remains concerned about the potential for wider conflicts in the Middle East, the U.S. has not ruled out any options in response to future attacks. Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh emphasized that the U.S. has taken appropriate action to weaken these militant groups and their capabilities. However, the U.S. maintains the right to respond at its own choosing, indicating a commitment to protecting its interests in the region.

It is important to note that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has previously stated that the United States does not seek conflict and wishes to avoid further hostilities. However, the Iranian-backed attacks against U.S. forces are deemed unacceptable and must cease.

