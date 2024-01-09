Ecuador Faces Escalating Violence and Kidnappings Amid State of Emergency

Amidst a backdrop of escalating violence, Ecuador is grappling with the aftermath of a powerful gang’s escape from prison and the kidnapping of police officers. In response, President Daniel Noboa has declared a state of emergency in an attempt to restore order and safety to the country.

Ecuador, a nation plagued by a struggling economy and rising crime rates, saw President Noboa take office last November with promises to address these pressing issues. However, the situation has only worsened, with street and prison violence escalating over the years.

The state of emergency, lasting for 60 days, grants the government the authority to implement military patrols, including within prisons, and enforce a nationwide curfew. This measure was prompted by the disappearance of Adolfo Macias, the leader of the criminal gang known as Los Choneros. Macias evaded custody while serving a lengthy prison sentence, sparking unrest in multiple prisons, including the taking of prison guards as hostages.

Details surrounding Macias’s disappearance have been scant, leaving authorities and the public searching for answers. The alarming incident prompted a swift response, with specialized police units mobilized to locate the kidnapped officers and apprehend the perpetrators. The police have affirmed their commitment to ensuring that these acts do not go unpunished.

In a chilling video circulating on social media, the severity of the crisis facing President Noboa becomes evident. The footage shows three captive officers held at gunpoint, while one is coerced into reading a statement directed at the president. Rather than negotiating, the captors assert that they consider themselves at war and perceive all police, civilians, and soldiers as potential spoils of war. Their statement warns that anyone found on the streets after 11 pm will face execution.

President Noboa has categorically stated that he will not negotiate with “terrorists,” placing the government’s priority on restoring order and protecting its citizens. The recent surge in prison violence has been attributed to the president’s plan to construct a new high-security prison and transfer imprisoned gang leaders, a move that has faced significant opposition.

Beyond the kidnapping of police officers, explosions have punctuated the unrest in Ecuador. In the coastal town of Esmeraldas, an explosive device was thrown near a police station, and vehicles were set ablaze in different areas. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Additionally, reports indicate an explosion near a pedestrian bridge in Quito, prompting the municipal authority to request heightened security measures due to the “unprecedented” crisis.

Ecuador is grappling with the implications of deep-rooted drug violence, as rival gangs connected to Mexican and Colombian cartels vie for power. The toll this has taken is substantial, with last year alone witnessing over 7,800 homicides and the seizure of an unprecedented 220 tonnes of drugs.

The recent escalation in clashes between prisoners has further plunged the nation into chaos and tragedy, with over 460 lives lost since February 2021.

