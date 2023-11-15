Tragic Incident Leaves Multiple Casualties in Gaza Strip

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in the Gaza Strip today, resulting in multiple casualties and numerous injuries. According to the Palestinian health ministry, an ambulance convoy near the al-Shifa hospital was targeted in what appears to be an Israeli attack.

The convoy, responsible for transporting critically wounded patients from al-Shifa hospital to the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, was caught off guard during the attack. This devastating turn of events has left several individuals dead and dozens more wounded, further exacerbating the dire situation in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesman for the health ministry in Gaza, expressed his frustration at the incident, highlighting the fact that the ambulances were clearly marked and that the victims were in desperate need of urgent medical attention. The Palestinian health ministry had informed the Red Cross, Red Crescent, and the international community about the critical nature of the patients being transported in the convoy.

The Israeli military has stated that they are currently investigating the report, and updates on this tragic event are expected to follow.

