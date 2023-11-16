Tragedy Strikes Moscow’s Underground Exploration Tour

Several lives were claimed in a devastating incident that occurred during a guided sewer tour in Moscow. Trapped underground by torrents of floodwater, at least four individuals lost their lives. City Mayor Sergei Sobyanin lamented the loss, but did not disclose the exact number of casualties. Rescue operations are ongoing to locate several missing persons.

The unexpected floods were a consequence of heavy rainfall, leaving no chance for people to escape the perilous situation. Although the city’s sewer system boasts historical infrastructure dating back to the 19th Century, expeditions through this intriguing labyrinth are offered by multiple companies.

Disturbingly, local media reported the discovery of a teenage girl’s lifeless body in the Moskva river near Zaryadye park, located in the heart of Moscow. Shortly thereafter, a man and a teenage boy were also found in the same vicinity. Another victim was uncovered in close proximity to the initial location on the following day.

The ill-fated group of explorers had been venturing into the depths of the underground Neglinka river, an important tributary of the Moskva. Although over 20 people initially signed up for the tour, most withdrew their participation due to the forecast of heavy rain. Nevertheless, eight individuals decided to proceed with the excursion.

Divers are tirelessly searching the Moskva river, hoping to discover any additional victims. As concern grows, a criminal investigation has been initiated amid allegations of insufficient safety measures being adhered to.

