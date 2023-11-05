Israelis Rescued from Conflict in Northern Ethiopia

Reports have emerged that a group of over a dozen Israeli citizens have been safely evacuated from the war-torn Gondar region in northern Ethiopia. Amid intensifying clashes between locals and the military, there had been concern for the safety of the estimated 50 Israeli nationals and 60 others eligible for citizenship in the area. The Israeli Foreign Ministry had previously urged them to shelter in place as the region entered a state of emergency. In a coordinated effort involving PassportCard, Magnus Search and Rescue, local officials, Israeli diplomats, and the Foreign Ministry, 13 Israelis and seven foreign nationals were successfully reached in the town of Debark. They have since been transported to the nearby city of Shire and are expected to be flown to Addis Ababa.

While the conflict in northern Ethiopia has been escalating due to tensions over the absorption of regional forces into the military, it is important to note that the Israeli rescue operation does not involve efforts to bring over large numbers of waiting Ethiopians. In the past, Israel conducted daring rescue operations that brought thousands of Beta Israel Ethiopians to safety. However, in this particular instance, Israeli officials are concerned about the potential for chaotic scenes and human tragedy similar to those witnessed during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

The situation in the Gondar region remains volatile, with constant reports of explosions, gunfire, and bodies on the streets. Israeli citizens stuck in the area are urgently appealing for rescue, as they fear food and water shortages. The state of emergency declared in the region last week has imposed restrictions on various activities, including protests, punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment. It grants authorities the power to detain suspects without a court order, conduct searches, and impose curfews.

The evacuation of Israelis from the conflict zone in northern Ethiopia underscores the ongoing challenges faced by both the Israeli government and the international community in balancing the need to protect their citizens while navigating complex geopolitical situations. Efforts continue to ensure the safety and well-being of those still in the region, as tensions persist and the situation remains fluid.