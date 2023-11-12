Grain Silo Explosion in Turkey Causes Injuries, Investigation Underway

An explosion at the grain silos near Turkey’s Derince port has left several people injured, according to reports. The incident occurred during the transfer of wheat from a ship to the silo, with initial evaluations pointing to wheat dust compression as the cause of the explosion. While it is technically possible for an explosion to occur due to the compression of wheat dust, authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact reason behind the blast.

The governor of Kocaeli, Seddar Yavuz, stated that three out of the 12 injured individuals are in serious condition. Health, search and rescue, and fire brigade teams promptly responded to the incident, ensuring that the injured were quickly evacuated and provided medical assistance. Fortunately, no ships were damaged as a result of the explosion.

The impact of the explosion was felt throughout the region, eliciting fear among residents due to past seismic events. Kocaeli had previously experienced a major earthquake in 1999, and Turkey had also suffered from two significant tremors earlier this year. Witnesses reported feeling the immense impact of the blast, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation into the incident.

As authorities continue their investigation, the Turkish Grain Board (TMO) stated that 13 silos and outbuildings were damaged in the explosion. A detailed technical examination will be conducted to determine the precise cause of the blast. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident, and videos circulating on social media showcase the massive cloud of smoke that emerged from the explosion.

FAQ:

Source: Turkish Grain Board (TMO)