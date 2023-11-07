The NIA Cracks Down on Criminal Syndicates and Khalistani Terrorists

In a recent operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained multiple individuals as part of a large-scale crackdown on the nexus between criminal syndicates and Khalistani separatists and terrorists. This crackdown aimed to expose the connections between these groups operating within India and individuals based in countries like Pakistan and Canada, who utilize these networks for various terror-related activities.

The NIA raids, specifically targeting links with Canada-based syndicates and criminals, come at a time when diplomatic tensions between India and Canada are high. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau put forth allegations of “credible” information connecting individuals in Delhi to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen. However, India has strongly refuted these claims, insisting that Canadian authorities provide substantial evidence to support the allegations.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has also highlighted the rise of organized crime and extremism in Canada, drawing attention to the need for closer scrutiny of secessionist forces and extremist elements operating there. With this in mind, the NIA initiated raids across multiple states, targeting over 50 locations associated with Lawrence Bishnoi and Arshdeep Dalla, who is based in Canada. These individuals have been linked to the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba and other criminal syndicates.

During the raids, the NIA recovered a significant quantity of arms, ammunition, and digital evidence. The agency revealed that fugitives like Dalla and Gaurav Patial, who are based abroad, maintain contact with Khalistani terrorists to secure funding, engage in arms smuggling, and order unlawful activities including murders and extortions.

The operations spanned across various states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the national capital region, with a substantial focus on Punjab. The NIA intends to build a strong case against the syndicates operating from Dubai, which have already been implicated in previous cases filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Several individuals connected to Khalistani groups based in different countries were targeted in the raids. Notable among them are Lakhbir Singh alias Landa in Canada, Harvinder Singh Rinda in Pakistan, and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States. Pannun, the founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice separatist group, has been consistently promoting the division of India to create multiple countries.

The NIA’s crackdown also resulted in filing cases against prominent gangster bosses and criminals like Goldy Brar, Vikram Brar, Bambiha, Kaushal Chaudhary, Neeraj Bawana, Dilpreet, Sukhpreet alias Budha, Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, and others associated with them. It is worth noting that Bishnoi is currently incarcerated in Ahmedabad, while Dalla resides in Canada.

In addition to the detentions, the NIA seized properties owned by Pannun in Chandigarh and Amritsar. Pannun, who has been wanted since 2019 for promoting and commissioning terrorist acts, faces multiple criminal cases, including charges of sedition.

The recent NIA crackdown follows a series of raids conducted earlier this year across Punjab and Haryana in connection with Goldy Brar, who was allegedly involved in planning the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

As the NIA continues its efforts to dismantle these criminal syndicates and disrupt the activities of Khalistani terrorists, it sends a clear message that India remains steadfast in its commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.