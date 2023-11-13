A Tragic Incident in Northern Nigeria: Mosque Collapse Claims Seven Lives

In a devastating turn of events, a mosque in the northern Nigerian city of Zaria witnessed a catastrophic collapse, resulting in the loss of seven lives. The incident occurred on Friday during the congregation’s afternoon prayers at the city’s central mosque.

The ancient mosque, built in the 1830s, was brimming with worshippers when a section of the structure gave way, trapping numerous individuals. Although rescue efforts were promptly initiated, four bodies were initially recovered, while three others were discovered later. Additionally, twenty-three people were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.

Videos captured at the scene reveal a substantial opening where a part of the roof had caved in, creating a harrowing sight. The collapse has sent shockwaves throughout the community, leading to an outpouring of grief and disbelief.

Concerned by the tragic incident, Kaduna state Governor Uba Sani has ordered an immediate investigation to determine the causes behind this disaster. Furthermore, he has pledged his support to assist those affected by this heart-wrenching event. The state Emergency Management Agency has been actively involved in providing aid and coordinating relief efforts.

This unfortunate incident adds to a distressing trend of building collapses that have plagued the West African nation in recent times. Lack of compliance with building safety regulations, inadequate maintenance practices, and the use of substandard construction materials are frequently cited as contributing factors to such disasters.

Although efforts have been made to address these issues and enforce stricter regulations, tragic incidents like this serve as a stark reminder of the work that lies ahead. Ensuring the safety of public spaces, such as religious establishments, is a collective responsibility.

Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the families and friends of the victims during this difficult time.

