The European Union Takes Action to Support Ukraine’s Ammunition Needs

Brussels, Sept 29 – In a significant development, seven European Union (EU) countries have utilized an innovative EU procurement scheme to order ammunition. These orders have the important objective of providing Ukraine with urgently-needed artillery shells and replenishing the depleted stocks of Western countries. The European Defence Agency (EDA) has facilitated the negotiation of these contracts for 155mm artillery rounds, a crucial munition in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine’s troops and Russian invaders.

The establishment of this scheme forms part of a broader plan worth at least 2 billion euros, which was launched in March. Its primary aim is to ensure the delivery of one million shells and missiles to Ukraine within a year. While some officials and diplomats have expressed doubts about meeting this ambitious target, the initiative represents a significant milestone in the EU’s growing involvement in defense and military affairs, a response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Traditionally, defense procurement has primarily been the responsibility of individual member governments within the EU. However, with the implementation of this procurement scheme, the EU takes a step forward in streamlining the process and enhancing coordination among its member states.

Through the EDA’s fast-track procedure, seven member states have already placed orders for 155mm ammunition. Additionally, there is a possibility of more orders being placed in the coming weeks and months for national replenishment purposes. While the EDA has not disclosed the names of the countries or the size of the orders, it has emphasized that much of the information is confidential.

It is worth noting that Lithuania and Luxembourg have confirmed that they are among the seven member states to have placed orders. Luxembourg’s defense ministry has dedicated 2 million euros ($2.1 million) to this critical defense procurement effort.

The urgency for procuring ammunition for Ukraine has been driven by the Western allies’ recognition of the need to support Kyiv and boost production capacities. The intensity of the conflict has resulted in the firing of thousands of rounds of ammunition daily. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently stated that the alliance has secured overarching framework contracts worth 2.4 billion euros ($2.5 billion) for key ammunition, with 1 billion euros’ worth already in firm orders.

The European Defense Agency has clarified that the EU contracts cover both complete artillery shells and components such as fuses, projectiles, charges, and primers. The scheme includes four modern firing platforms widely used by the Ukrainian armed forces, namely France’s CAESAR, Poland’s Krab, Germany’s PzH2000, and Slovakia’s Zuzana C/2000.

To incentivize prompt action, countries placing orders before the end of this month will be eligible for reimbursement from the European Peace Facility, a fund managed by the EU. It is important to highlight that Luxembourg has announced that it will not request reimbursement from this fund.

The EU’s collective efforts to support Ukraine’s ammunition needs under this procurement scheme demonstrate its commitment to contributing to regional stability and protecting the sovereignty of its neighboring countries. The allocation of resources and streamlined procurement processes help address critical gaps and bolster defense capabilities in the face of ongoing threats and conflicts.

