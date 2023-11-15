Pakistan Expels Afghan Refugees, Straining Relations

Pakistan has taken the unprecedented step of ordering 1.7 million Afghan refugees to leave the country by November 1. The move comes as relations between the two neighboring countries have deteriorated following the Taliban’s rise to power in Afghanistan earlier this year. In response, Pakistan is establishing several holding centers across the country to facilitate the mass deportation.

For decades, Afghanistan has been plagued by conflict, resulting in millions of Afghans seeking refuge in Pakistan. As a result, Pakistan has become home to one of the world’s largest refugee populations. However, with the recent political changes and an increase in cross-border fighting, anti-Afghan sentiment has grown within Pakistan.

The decision to expel Afghan refugees is being justified by Pakistan as an attempt to protect the country’s welfare and security. The prolonged economic hardship in Pakistan has added to the frustrations, which have fueled the hostility towards Afghan refugees.

The Afghan embassy in Islamabad has described Pakistan’s actions as “harassment,” emphasizing the plight of the Afghan population that will now be uprooted once again. This mass deportation has raised concerns among human rights groups and lawyers who believe it is an unprecedented crackdown on the rights of refugees.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is Pakistan expelling Afghan refugees?

Pakistan claims that the deportations are necessary to protect the welfare and security of the country amidst rising anti-Afghan sentiment and cross-border conflicts.

2. How many Afghan refugees are being affected by the deportation?

An estimated 1.7 million Afghan refugees living irregularly in Pakistan are being asked to leave the country.

3. What will happen to the refugees who do not comply with the deportation order?

If the Afghan refugees do not leave Pakistan by the specified deadline, they risk being deported forcibly.

4. How will the deportation process take place?

Pakistan is establishing holding centers across the country to facilitate the deportation process. The indefinite expansion of these centers is underway to accommodate the mass exodus.

5. What impact will this have on the relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan?

This mass deportation is likely to further strain relations between the two neighboring countries, particularly as it has been labeled as “harassment” by the Afghan embassy in Islamabad.

