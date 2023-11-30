Israel’s Compliance with International Law Under Question: Spanish Prime Minister Raises Concerns

In a recent statement, Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, expressed doubts about Israel’s adherence to international law amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Sanchez highlighted the distressing footage and the alarming number of civilian casualties, particularly children, as reasons for his skepticism. The Prime Minister firmly stated that the situation in Gaza is not acceptable.

Israel promptly responded to Sanchez’s remarks, considering them a “shameful statement”. In retaliation, the Israeli government summoned the Spanish ambassador for a reprimand and recalled its envoy to Madrid for consultations. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen took to X to affirm that Israel has and will continue to abide by international law.

The intensity of the Israeli bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza over the past eight weeks has resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 15,000 Palestinians. This ongoing violence has forced three-quarters of Gaza’s population, totaling 2.3 million people, to flee their homes, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis. Although a temporary truce was established on November 24, anxiety remains among Palestinians about the possibility of resumed violence.

Sanchez, during a recent visit to the Egyptian side of Gaza’s Rafah crossing, openly condemned Israel’s indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians, specifically mentioning the thousands of boys and girls who have tragically lost their lives. He emphasized that violence only begets more violence and called for a lasting ceasefire to be achieved.

Furthermore, Spain has drawn the ire of Israel due to its official comments condemning the Israeli military’s bombardment of Gaza and encouraging European discussions about recognizing a Palestinian state. Cohen swiftly retorted to Sanchez’s remarks, arguing that such sentiments provide a boost to terrorism. In response, Cohen summoned the Spanish ambassador for a severe rebuke. Despite this diplomatic clash, Sanchez emphasized that Spain’s relationship with Israel remains “correct” and that it is essential for friendly countries to openly communicate with one another.

While the truce has offered respite from immediate violence, Israel’s deadly raids in the occupied West Bank have continued. The number of new prisoners apprehended is nearly equal to the number of freed captives. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that the truce does not signify an end to the war, vowing to “return to fighting” once the phase of bringing back abductees concludes.

Additionally, on the same day, tragedy struck outside Jerusalem as two gunmen opened fire at a bus stop, resulting in three deaths and 16 injuries. Israeli police reported that the attackers were subsequently killed, with Hamas claiming them as members.

