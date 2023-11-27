Serial Killer’s Wife Faces Trial for Decades-Old Murders

In a stunning turn of events, the ex-wife of the notorious French serial killer, known as the “Ogre of the Ardennes,” is now facing trial for her involvement in several decades-old murders. Monique Olivier, who is already serving a life sentence for aiding her then-husband in his horrifying crimes, has been charged with complicity in the murder of Joanna Parrish, as well as the disappearances of Marie-Angèle Domèce and Estelle Mouzin.

The “Ogre of the Ardennes,” Michel Fourniret, confessed to the murder of Joanna Parrish in 1990 but passed away in 2021 while serving a life sentence for the killing of seven other girls and women. With his death, the chance for justice seemed lost. However, now Monique Olivier’s trial presents a final opportunity for Parrish’s family to seek closure and the justice they have long awaited.

The chilling details surrounding these cases are both haunting and deeply disturbing. The bodies of Marie-Angèle Domèce, who went missing in 1988 at the age of 19, and Estelle Mouzin, who disappeared in 2003 at the age of 9, have never been found. However, Fourniret confessed to the murders of both girls, along with Joanna Parrish.

Joanna Parrish was only 20 years old when she was lured to meet a man under false pretenses. Her body was discovered the following day in a river, brutally taken from the world in the prime of her life. Monique Olivier has now been charged not only in connection with Parrish’s murder but also with the kidnappings, rapes, and murders of Domèce and Mouzin.

According to authorities, Monique Olivier played a sinister role in these heinous acts. She allegedly drove the couple’s van while Fourniret hid in the back, preying on unsuspecting girls and young women. Olivier would stop them and ask for directions, persuading them to enter the van, where unimaginable horrors awaited them.

While the trials and investigations surrounding these murders are surely tragic, they also highlight the resilience and determination of the victims’ families to seek justice. When faced with unimaginable loss, they continue to fight for closure and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

As the trial unfolds, the world will closely watch and wait for justice to be served. The crimes committed by the “Ogre of the Ardennes” and his accomplice have left deep scars on the lives of the victims’ families and communities. Only by bringing the truth to light and ensuring that every accountable party faces the consequences of their actions can we hope to provide some solace to the grieving families who have waited for justice for far too long.

