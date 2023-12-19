New Evidence in Serial Killer Case Highlights the Complicit Role of Monique Olivier

In a shocking revelation, new evidence has come to light in the case of a notorious serial killer, shedding further light on the complicity of Monique Olivier, the killer’s ex-wife. Olivier has been sentenced to life in prison for her involvement in two murders and a kidnapping. The crimes took place in the Forest of Dean, where the bodies of two young women, Joanna Parrish and Marie-Angèle Domèce, were found.

The trial in France not only exposed Olivier’s role in these horrific crimes but also implicated her in the kidnapping of nine-year-old Estelle Mouzin, whose body has yet to be discovered. While Olivier’s former husband, Michel Fourniret, died before he could face trial, she is already serving a life sentence for her involvement in his past criminal activities.

During the trial, it was revealed that Olivier played a crucial role in luring the victims and gaining their trust. Her presence reassured them, allowing them to enter Fourniret’s van, where they met their tragic fate. Olivier admitted to being present during the abduction of Miss Parrish and confessed to the rape and murder that followed.

Fourniret, known as the “Ogre of the Ardennes,” was already serving a life sentence for the murders of seven other girls and young women. He later confessed to a total of eleven murders, including that of Miss Parrish. His victims, ranging in age from nine to 30, were subjected to rape and then killed through various means such as shooting, strangulation, or stabbing.

Olivier expressed remorse and sought forgiveness from the families of the victims during the sentencing. She acknowledged the unforgivable nature of her actions, hoping that her words would bring some solace to those affected by these heinous crimes.

The case also brought attention to the disappearance of Estelle Mouzin, who went missing on her way home from school in 2003. Olivier was extensively questioned in 2019 and confirmed that Fourniret had gone hunting for a young girl to rape. This revelation highlights the disturbing nature of their crimes and the lack of empathy Olivier had for her victims, whom she dehumanized.

The President of the court, Didier Safar, emphasized the extreme gravity of the crimes committed by Olivier and Fourniret. He described the circumstances under which the victims lost their lives as inhumane and decried Olivier’s lack of empathy for those she harmed.

For the families of the victims, this trial marks a significant milestone in their quest for justice. The Parrish family, in particular, has waited for over three decades to see the perpetrators held accountable for their actions. Throughout the trial, they remained dignified, showing their unwavering determination to seek justice rather than seeking revenge.

While this case serves as a reminder of the darkness that exists in our society, it also highlights the resilience of victims’ families and their relentless pursuit of justice. The verdict against Monique Olivier cements her place in history as an accomplice to one of the most notorious serial killers, ensuring that the memory of the victims will not be forgotten.

