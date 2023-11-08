Serbian President Dissolves Parliament and Calls for Early Election to Strengthen Authority

In a move aimed at consolidating his power and tackling the issue of normalizing ties with Kosovo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has dissolved parliament and announced an early election to be held on December 17. The decision comes as Serbia seeks to strengthen its position and work towards achieving European Union (EU) membership.

By dissolving parliament, Vucic buys himself more time to navigate the complex and sensitive issue of Kosovo, which Serbia still considers its southern province. The absence of a working parliament allows him to delay decisions and carefully strategize the way forward. The normalization of relations with Kosovo is a crucial precondition for Serbia’s EU membership aspirations.

This early election also presents an opportunity for Vucic to solidify his own ranks and revitalize his ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), which has faced criticism in recent months due to opposition protests and negative publicity. By securing a majority in the 250-seat parliament, Vucic aims to reinforce his authority and implement necessary reforms.

The SNS-led alliance is anticipated to garner around 44% of votes, according to recent polls conducted by the Belgrade-based Stata pollster. However, to form a majority government, they will need to seek allies and build coalitions. The centrist opposition bloc “Against The Violence,” comprising left, green, and centrist parties, poses a strong challenge with an estimated 38% of the expected votes.

Ultranationalist and pro-Russian parties are expected to collectively hold approximately 11% of votes, highlighting the diverse political landscape in Serbia.

Critics of Vucic, including opposition parties and rights groups, have accused him, the SNS, and their allies of various wrongdoings, such as autocracy, suppression of media freedoms, election fraud, violence against political opponents, corruption, and links to organized crime. Vucic and his allies vehemently deny these allegations.

Amidst these political maneuvers, Vucic emphasized the importance of preserving peace, stability, and internal cohesion in Serbia. The upcoming campaign presents an opportunity for different parties to present their ideas, policies, and programs while safeguarding the vital interests of the country.

As Serbia ventures into this electoral period, it faces critical challenges, both domestic and on the international stage. The outcome of the election will shape the future direction of Serbia and its relationship with Kosovo, as well as determine its progress towards EU membership.