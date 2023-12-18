Serbia’s Populists Celebrate Landslide Victory in Parliamentary Election

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) emerged triumphant in the snap parliamentary election held on Sunday, securing a sweeping victory, according to early projections by pollsters Ipsos and CeSID. The results indicate that the populist SNS is set to secure 46.2% of the votes, with the opposition center-left Serbia Against Violence (SPN) alliance trailing behind at 23.2%.

This election saw the participation of 18 political parties and alliances, competing for the support of the 6.5 million-strong electorate for the 250 parliamentary seats. The preliminary vote count indicates that SNS is likely to secure a slim majority of at least 127 deputies, giving them the ability to govern alone. However, they are expected to form coalition partnerships to consolidate their hold on power.

The election, which coincided with local elections in various municipalities, the capital city of Belgrade, and the province of Vojvodina, witnessed some irregularities. CeSID and IPSOS reported incidents such as organized arrivals of voters at polling stations, photographing of ballots, and procedural errors. The opposition party Serbia Against Violence accused the ruling party of election fraud, vowing to raise their concerns with the state election commission.

The election results in Belgrade, where SNS won 38.6% of the vote for city council and mayor, carry significant weight, as Belgrade is home to approximately 1.4 million people and represents a quarter of Serbia’s electorate. The mayor of Belgrade holds great influence within the country.

While celebrating their victory, President Vucic addressed the allegations made by opposition parties and rights watchdogs, denying accusations of voter bribery, media suppression, violence against opponents, corruption, and ties with organized crime. Vucic emphasized the need for unity and stability in the face of ongoing challenges.

The Serbian government faces numerous hurdles to meet the requirements for European Union accession. These include normalizing relations with Kosovo, combating corruption and organized crime, liberalizing the economy, and aligning foreign policies with those of the EU, including imposing sanctions against Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

