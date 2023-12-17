Belgrade, Serbia – Serbia’s parliamentary election on Sunday concluded with a decisive victory for the country’s governing populist party. With half the ballots counted, projections show that the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) secured 47% of the vote, positioning them to hold around 130 seats in the 250-member assembly. The main opposition group, Serbia Against Violence, won approximately 23% of the vote.

The election was marked by reports of major irregularities throughout the campaign and on voting day. Accusations of vote-rigging and the presence of unauthorized voters were among the concerns raised by the opposition. However, the governing party dismissed these allegations, emphasizing that the accusations were intended to create panic rather than reflect the true situation.

Despite the controversies, acting Prime Minister Ana Brnabic expressed her jubilation over the SNS’s victory. Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition coalition, Miroslav Aleksic, vowed to challenge the election results through all democratic means available. Both sides await the official results, which are expected to be released on Monday.

The election witnessed a fierce competition between President Aleksandar Vucic’s Serbian Progressives and a centrist coalition aiming to undermine the populist party’s long-standing rule in the Balkan state. The opposition coalition focused its efforts on trying to secure a victory in the city council of Belgrade, aiming to weaken Vucic’s grip on power.

In the midst of accusations and tensions, it is important to note that Serbia has maintained warm relations with Russia and President Vladimir Putin. As a candidate for European Union membership since 2014, Serbia has faced allegations of eroding democratic freedoms. Vucic’s presidency has also been marred by criticism regarding his handling of the Kosovo crisis and concerns about inflation and corruption.

Despite the challenges, Vucic’s supporters view him as the leader capable of maintaining stability and steering the country towards a better future. Serbia’s youth, education, and discipline were among the key priorities highlighted by voters who cast their ballots.

As Serbia embarks on a new chapter with the victory of the populist party, it remains to be seen how the government will address the concerns raised by the opposition and work towards fostering a united and prosperous nation.

