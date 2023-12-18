Protests Erupt in Serbia over Alleged Election Fraud

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) – Serbia’s recent parliamentary and local elections have been met with controversy as opposition leaders and protesters claim election fraud. The election, held on Sunday, saw multiple reports of irregularities, leading to increased political tensions in the country. Thousands of people gathered in front of the state election commission headquarters in Belgrade to protest, accusing the government of rigging the vote.

Opposition politicians have lodged formal complaints, claiming fraud in the city election and citing hundreds of complaints. In an unprecedented move, several opposition leaders have decided to camp inside the state election commission building until their concerns are addressed. The protesters demonstrated their frustration by throwing eggs, tomatoes, and rolls of toilet paper at the building.

While the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, led by President Aleksandar Vucic, emerged victorious in the parliamentary vote, an opposition group has contested the results of the Belgrade local election. They refuse to recognize the outcome and are demanding a rerun of the ballot, alleging that they were robbed.

President Vucic has defended the legitimacy of the election, stating on state television that the vote was fair and urging the people not to worry about the allegations. However, international observers and representatives of international rights watchdogs have raised concerns about the election process. The preliminary statements from these observers highlight issues such as biased media coverage, pressure on public sector employees, and misuse of public resources.

Critics of President Vucic accuse his government of suppressing democratic freedoms while allowing corruption and organized crime to flourish. Despite these concerns, Serbia has become a candidate for European Union (EU) membership under Vucic’s leadership. However, the opposition asserts that the EU has overlooked the country’s democratic shortcomings in exchange for stability in the Balkan region.

In the parliamentary vote, Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party won nearly 47% of the ballots, securing an absolute majority in the 250-member parliament. This means that the party will form the next government on its own. The final results for the city hall in Belgrade have not been announced yet, but projections indicate a close competition between the ruling party and the opposition alliance Serbia Against Violence.

Numerous reports of irregularities have surfaced, including allegations of voter manipulation and ballot box stuffing. Independent election monitors and media outlets have also reported on these abuses. The Center for Research, Transparency, and Accountability stated that the irregularities were significant and compromised the will of the voters.

The opposition has made specific claims, such as the busing in of ethnic Serbs from neighboring Bosnia to vote in Belgrade, the issuance of identity documents for non-residents, and instances of vote-buying. These allegations are further supported by the international mission report, which expressed concerns about voters’ ability to cast their votes freely and without undue pressure.

President Vucic and his party have denied all allegations of election fraud. Their opponents believe that the election served as a referendum on Vucic’s leadership, even though it did not include a vote for the president.

As the aftermath of the election unfolds, Serbia finds itself divided over the legitimacy of the results. The allegations of fraud have ignited protests and raised questions about the country’s democratic processes. The opposition’s determination to fight against what they perceive as an unfair election sets the stage for a potential political showdown in the coming weeks.