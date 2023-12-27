New Protests Emerge in Serbia Following Controversial Elections

Serbia has seen a wave of protests led by young people and students demanding justice and transparency in the country’s recent elections. While enjoying a lively atmosphere with football games and dancing, these protestors are actually advocating against what they perceive as widespread irregularities in the voting process. The demonstrations have gained momentum and show no signs of slowing down, as thousands of people are demanding the release of fellow protestors who have been arrested.

Amidst accusations of election fraud, international election monitors have expressed serious concerns about the integrity and fairness of the electoral process in Serbia. President Aleksandar Vučić, known for his populist and controversial governing style, has faced sharp criticism for allegedly undermining democratic standards, press freedoms, and the independence of public institutions. The European Union has called for an investigation into the irregularities and emphasized the need for tangible improvements and further reform.

One key demand of the protestors is a thorough review of the voter list to ensure its accuracy and transparency. They argue that inflated electoral rolls, including fake names and bussed-in voters, have manipulated the results in the mayoral race in Belgrade. Winning the capital holds significant importance for Vučić’s Serbian Progressive Party, as it allows his allies to secure major public contracts.

The Serbian opposition, led by Nebojša Zelenović, has demanded that Aleksandar Vučić and the ruling party be held accountable for the alleged theft of the citizens’ free will. These accusations have drawn attention not only locally but also from Moscow, given Vučić’s friendly relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian ambassador to Belgrade has suggested that the protests are influenced by foreign forces, similar to the Maidan movement in Ukraine.

Election observers from organizations such as CRTA have documented multiple instances of irregularities, including duplicate and inflated electoral rolls, voting without proper identification, and the presence of unauthorized individuals. Concerns have also been raised about the role of the president in steering the democratic process and troubling practices at polling stations. Several parties running in the elections have been found to have falsified signatures, which is a criminal offense. Additionally, the limited number of local elections conducted in municipalities and the inclusion of voters from neighboring Bosnia and Herzegovina have further raised suspicions about the fairness of the overall process.

The protests in Serbia have gained international attention, with Western observers expressing their concerns about the elections. President Vučić, however, has dismissed these criticisms and accused external forces of meddling in internal affairs. Despite his close ties with the European Union, Vučić has relied on support from the Russian ambassador to Serbia to counter these allegations.

As the protests continue, the Serbian government faces mounting pressure to address the grievances of the demonstrators and restore public trust in the electoral system. The outcome of these protests and the steps taken by authorities will have significant implications for the future of democracy and governance in Serbia.

