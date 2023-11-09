Serbian President Expresses Disagreement with Reports of Troop Build-Up on Kosovo Border

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has refuted recent reports by the White House that there has been a significant build-up of Serbian troops on the Kosovo border. In an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Vučić expressed his appreciation for the reports coming from the United States but emphasized that they were not entirely accurate.

While the White House raised concerns about an “unprecedented” increase in Serbian artillery, tanks, and mechanized infantry units near the Kosovo frontier, Vučić clarified that the number of troops present was within a regular range. He stated that the Serbian government had taken steps to de-escalate the situation, despite there being no real need for concern or any desire for conflict with NATO.

When questioned about the movement of troops to the border, Vučić explained that the Serbian army monitors the situation on the ground and positions forces based on their assessment of usefulness and operational requirements. He emphasized that he had not authorized a high alert status for the army.

The strained relationship between Serbia and Kosovo flared up in late September when an armed group attacked a Kosovar police patrol, resulting in fatalities. While Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani accused Belgrade of inciting the violence, a Kosovo Serb politician, Milan Radoicic, claimed involvement in the gun battle.

Radoicic, who is wanted in Kosovo and lives in Serbia, stated that he arranged logistics for the defense of Serb people independently and was not supported by Serbian authorities. Vučić assured that Serbia would hold accountable anyone involved in criminal actions found within its territory.

The recent clashes between Serbia and Kosovo have intensified tensions in the Balkan region, causing concern among Western leaders. Efforts to normalize ties between Serbia and Kosovo have been ongoing for years, and the violence has further complicated these negotiations.

As the interview concluded, President Vučić addressed the political message left by Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic at the French Open. He believed Djokovic expressed his genuine feelings but emphasized the need for Serbian politicians to approach the situation pragmatically.