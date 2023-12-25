New Article: Protests in Serbia Erupt Following Controversial General Election

Protesters in Serbia clashed with riot police outside the city council building in the capital city, Belgrade, on Sunday. The demonstrations were triggered by allegations of widespread vote irregularities during the general election held the previous weekend. While the country’s populist authorities have dismissed claims of election rigging, a observation mission by international rights watchdogs reported multiple irregularities, including cases of bought votes and the stuffing of ballot boxes.

The tensions escalated when opposition supporters attempted to enter the city council building, prompting the police to respond with tear gas and pepper spray. The protesters, shouting slogans and pelting the building with eggs and stones, expressed their discontent and accused the government of unfair practices. The clashes between the police and protesters resulted in several arrests, but no immediate reports of injuries were received.

President Aleksandar Vucic, a prominent figure in Serbian politics, labeled the protest as an attempt to overthrow the government, orchestrated from abroad. Despite the allegations of irregularities, Vucic insisted that the election was fair and accused the political opposition of spreading “lies.” However, he provided no evidence to support the claim that the unrest was instigated from foreign sources.

The demonstrations have revealed deep political divisions within Serbia. The ruling Serbian Progressive Party, headed by Vucic, emerged victorious in both the parliamentary and Belgrade city ballots. However, the main opponent, Serbia Against Violence, fiercely contested the results, claiming that they were robbed of a victory, particularly in Belgrade. As a result, Serbia Against Violence expressed its refusal to recognize the election outcome and called on the European Union to initiate an investigation into the alleged irregularities.

The protests highlight the contrasting aspirations of Serbia, a nation striving for closer relations with both Russia and the European Union. While seeking ties with Russia, Serbia is also working towards obtaining EU membership. The outcome of the general election and the subsequent protests underscore the challenges faced by the country in maintaining a delicate balance between these two influences.

