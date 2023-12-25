Serbian Police Detain Protesters Following Controversial Election

Serbian police have taken into custody 38 individuals who participated in a protest against the recent parliamentary and local councils’ elections, which occurred on December 17. International monitors have declared that the election was unfair, leading to public outcry. The opposition group Serbia Against Violence has been organizing demonstrations, alleging election fraud, especially in the capital city of Belgrade.

During the protest, demonstrators attempted to enter Belgrade city hall, resulting in the use of tear gas, pepper spray, and batons by riot police to disperse the crowd. Additional protests were held the following day, with hundreds gathering near the state election commission and city police headquarters.

Serbia Against Violence has publicly stated that they will not recognize the election results and are demanding a new election be held under fair conditions. They have even appealed to the European Union to investigate the electoral process. International observers have reported “unjust conditions” during the vote.

The US ambassador to Serbia, Christopher Hill, condemned the violence and vandalism that occurred during the protest, emphasizing the importance of transparency and the acceptance of election outcomes by all parties. In response to the unrest, Serbian police officials have charged those detained with inciting violent change to the constitutional order, referring to an alleged attempt to overthrow the government.

In contrast, the Serbian Progressive party, declared winners of the election, deny any manipulation of the vote and maintain that the election was conducted fairly, despite criticism from international monitors and local election observers.

Serbia’s president, Aleksandar Vučić, has accused foreign influences of supporting the opposition protests, claiming that they aim to overthrow the government. The Russian ambassador to Serbia, Aleksandr Botsan-Kharchenko, even suggested that evidence exists that the West encourages these demonstrations.

Several international rights watchdogs, who monitored the elections, have reported various irregularities, including instances of vote buying and ballot-box tampering. They have also raised concerns regarding media bias favoring the ruling party, the misuse of public resources, and the ruling party’s dominance in campaign and media coverage, despite Vučić not being a candidate in the elections.

Overall, the controversial election and the subsequent protests have sparked significant discontent among the Serbian population, leading to calls for transparency and the fair conduct of future elections.

